UB football moves to 3-0 in MAC after 38-7 rout at Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – Only three weeks ago, the University at Buffalo football team’s record stood at 0-3. Now, the Bulls are alone in first place in the Mid-American Conference’s East Division.
Mike Washington scored a pair of touchdowns, including a 92-yard scoring run in the first half of UB’s 38-7 win against Bowling Green on Saturday at Doyt Perry Stadium.
The Bulls won their third consecutive game in what unfolded as a first-half rout, as the Bulls (3-3, 3-0 MAC) took a 31-0 lead at halftime against the Falcons (2-4, 1-1).
How it happened: Ron Cook’s 2-yard run capped off a nine-play drive punctuated by a pair of long-yardage plays: Cole Snyder’s 33-yard pass to Quian Williams that put the Bulls in BG territory, then Snyder’s 18-yard run on first-and-10 from the 20 that set up UB’s first touchdown, which helped UB take a 7-0 lead less than four minutes into the game.
Marcus Fuqua intercepted Bowling Green quarterback Matt McDonald six plays into the Falcons’ first drive, and after Snyder (12-for-19 passing, 171 yards) was taken down for a 2-yard loss on third-and-2 from the Falcons 6, Alex McNulty’s 26-yard field goal gave the Bulls a 10-0 lead a little more than eight minutes into the game.
Cook scored his second touchdown, a 1-yard run with 4:42 left in the first that opened UB’s lead to 17-0, and Washington scored a pair of touchdowns in the final three minutes of the first half -- the 92-yard scoring run with 2:43 left and a 1-yard run with 14 seconds left – that gave UB a 31-0 lead at the half.
Then, a little more than six minutes into the third quarter, UB linebacker James Patterson forced Jamal Johnson to fumble the ball on a carry just before the goal line, and Patterson recovered the fumble and returned the ball for a 97-yard touchdown, which opened UB’s lead to 38-0.
McDonald found Ta’Ron Keith for an 11-yard touchdown pass with 5:57 left in the third, BG’s first touchdown that cut the score to 38-7.
Three stars:
Mike Washington, UB: In addition to running for two touchdowns, Washington ran for a game-high 155 yards on 16 carries.
Marcus Fuqua, UB: one interception, one fumble recovery, one pass breakup, four tackles
Shaun Dolac, UB: 14 tackles
What it means: At 3-0 in conference games, UB is in first place in the MAC East Division, and is 3-0 in the MAC for the fourth time since 2013; UB also opened MAC play 3-0 in 2013, 2018 and 2020.
What’s next: UB plays its final nonconference game at 1 p.m. Oct. 15 at Massachusetts in Amherst, Mass.