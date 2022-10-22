UB football makes roaring comeback in 34-27 win against Toledo

The University at Buffalo football team had a chance to move a game closer to bowl eligibility, and to open its lead in the Mid-American Conference’s East Division.

The Bulls did it in a resounding comeback fashion.

UB scored 21 points in the first seven minutes of the fourth quarter, then got an interception from Marcus Fuqua – his third interception of the game – that thwarted a potential scoring drive by the Rockets and helped the Bulls wrap up a 34-27 win against Toledo on Saturday at UB Stadium.

Ron Cook Jr’s 30-yard touchdown run gave the Bulls (5-3, 4-0 MAC) their first lead with 8:06 left in the fourth quarter, and helped them erase a 17-point deficit.

A fumble by quarterback Cole Snyder with less than five minutes left in regulation appeared to give the Rockets a chance to climb back into the game. But Marcus Fuqua intercepted Toledo quarterback Dequan Finn with 2:50 left in the game – Fuqua’s third interception of the game – that helped the Bulls secure their fifth straight win and denied the Rockets the chance to earn bowl eligibility.

How it happened: Toledo took a 7-0 lead with 2:14 left in the first quarter when quarterback Dequan Finn found tight end Jamal Turner for a 27-yard touchdown pass. The Rockets capitalized after UB turned the ball over on downs at midfield – after gaining possession when Finn couldn’t complete a pass on fourth-and-1 from the Rockets 48 eight minutes into the game.

Thomas Cluckey’s 39-yard field goal three minutes into the second gave UT a 10-0 lead.

After an ugly punt by UB’s Anthony Venneri went out of bounds at the UT 35, about four minutes into the second quarter, UB’s defense kicked in, as Keyshawn Cobb forced Rockets running back Micah Kelly to fumble on their first play from scrimmage. Jahmin Muse scooped up the loose ball and ran it back for a 72-yard touchdown, which cut Toledo’s lead to 10-7 at 10:36.

But on the ensuing drive, Finn’s 17-yard touchdown with 8:17 left in the half opened Toledo’s lead back to 10, at 17-7, and Cluckey’s second field goal, a 23-yard attempt, gave Toledo a 20-7 lead going into halftime. Cluckey’s field goal ended a 13-play drive that was extended after UB was penalized on UT’s punt attempt on fourth-and-11 from the Rockets 45.

Alex McNulty’s 40-yard field goal 3:29 into the second half cut Toledo’s lead to 20-10, but the Rockets utilized an 8-play drive that included a fourth-down conversion and ended with Finn’s second touchdown, a 3-yard run to give Toledo a 27-10 lead with 6:09 left in the third quarter.

UB quarterback Cole Snyder’s 5-yard touchdown run cut Toledo’s lead to 27-17 on an eight-play drive that bridged the third and fourth quarters, and less than four minutes later, Snyder found Jamari Gassett for a 32-yard touchdown catch that brought the Bulls within three, at 27-24.

Then, Shaun Dolac got a hand on Finn’s second-down pass from the 25, and Fuqua caught it on the carom, which put the Bulls at the Toledo 43. The Bulls needed four plays to make it a 21-0 scoring run in a span of less than six minutes, as Cook’s 30-yard touchdown run gave the Bulls a 31-27 lead with 8:06 left, followed by McNulty’s 42-yard field goal with 47 seconds left.

On the final play of the game, Caleb Offord intercepted Finn to lock down the win.

Three stars:

Marcus Fuqua, UB: Three interceptions

Ron Cook, Jr., UB: 18 carries for 118 yards, touchdown

Dequan Finn, Toledo: 29-for-47 passing, 249 yards, touchdown pass

What it means: Buffalo improves to 4-0 in the MAC, and 5-3 overall, and maintains its hold on first place in the MAC East. The Bulls need one more win to earn bowl eligibility.

What’s next: UB plays Ohio at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1 at Peden Stadium in Athens, Ohio.