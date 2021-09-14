UB football makes corrections as it prepares to host nationally ranked Coastal Carolina

Maurice Linguist wastes no time outlining the benefits of the University at Buffalo football team getting national exposure.

The Bulls (1-1) host Coastal Carolina at noon Saturday at UB Stadium and Linguist, the Bulls’ first year coach, makes like a UB admissions brochure when explaining the benefits of having his team play a game that will be nationally broadcast on ESPN2.

“We’re excited about any time we can get national exposure,” Linguist said during his weekly press conference Tuesday at the Murchie Family Fieldhouse. “Especially to the recruits out there. Buffalo’s a big-time program. We send guys to the NFL.

“Any time we can put the football team on a national stage and a national level, and play at a high level, we think that’s great exposure for our university, for the athletic department and for our players.”

A game against the nationally ranked Chanticleers (2-0) will put a few more eyeballs on the university and on the football program. Coastal Carolina is No. 16 in this week's Associated Press Top 25 poll, and this is the first time in seven years the Bulls will host a ranked opponent; Baylor, then No. 8, defeated UB 63-21 on Sept. 12, 2014, at UB Stadium.