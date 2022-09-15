UB football looks to avoid 0-3 start when it faces Coastal Carolina

Maurice Linguist still believes his team can reach its goals of winning the Mid-American Conference East Division, earning a berth in the MAC championship game, winning the MAC championship and earning a spot in a postseason bowl game.

Right now, those seem like a pipe dream for a team that hasn’t won a game since last October. But Linguist, UB’s second-year coach, is showing the faith as his team prepares to play at 1 p.m. Saturday at Coastal Carolina.

“Every single thing we have set out to accomplish is still in front of us,” Linguist said during his weekly news conference Tuesday at Murchie Family Fieldhouse. “If we have enough resolve in ourselves to stick together, collectively own whatever's on that field, have accountability for it and everyone have a shared responsibility of what I have to do to be my ultimate best moving forward, I think we have the right people and the right mindset."

Ten games and more than two months still remain in the season, enough room for the Bulls to earn bowl eligibility and contend for the MAC East title. First, though, the Bulls have to dig out of an 0-2 hole created in the first two weeks of the season, and they have to bounce back from a last-second loss Saturday to Holy Cross, an FCS opponent whose game-winning touchdown on a Hail Mary pass became a viral sensation.

“It’s addressing what went down, addressing the elephant in the room, then, after that, it’s resetting, going back to the drawing board,” said UB wide receiver Quian Williams, who has caught 11 passes for 133 yards and a touchdown in the first two games. “It’s stating the obvious. That wasn’t Buffalo football. That’s not how we operate. We can’t put that product on the field. We can’t perform like that and expect to win. It doesn’t matter who you you’re playing. At any given time, you can be beat."

The Bulls aim to avoid opening the season 0-3 for the first time since 2005, when UB finished 1-10. The Bulls have not won a game since Oct. 23, 2021.

“We’re focused on this week,” quarterback Cole Snyder said. “It’s tough, and that’s a heartbreaking way to go down, but some positives that we can take away is that is that I thought the O-line looked really good, they did a great job, so I was happy to see that, and just keep building. Let this team come together and get ready for Coastal.”

But to start winning games, the Bulls have to make plays, avoid mistakes and have to close out drives on offense and contain drives on defense.

The Bulls’ last three drives against Holy Cross each went for at least nine plays, but ended with a punt, a turnover on downs or a field goal. On Holy Cross’ game-winning drive, three of its four plays were at least 10 yards, including the game-winning, 46-yard pass by Crusaders quarterback Matthew Sluka.

Additionally, the Bulls took 10 penalties, including three on Holy Cross’ 14-play drive that opened the third quarter and tied the game at 21-21.

UB’s players know they have to establish a tone, to create consistency as a means to rectify those shortcomings.

“It’s about accountability, and everybody is keeping everybody accountable, from the seniors to the freshmen,” nose guard Daymond Williams said. “Everybody’s more locked in now. It was humbling, last week, but we know exactly what we need to do.”

Linguist said neither one win nor one loss should define his team’s entire season. Instead, the better gauge will come from his team’s response to opening the season with two losses.

“How can you look at yourselves from enough different angles to find the things you need to correct, improve yourself and grow from before?” Linguist said.

“You try to find ways to learn and grow and push yourself forward throughout the season. I still love this team that I’m coaching and I’m still very confident in the guys in the locker room, although we did not get the results that we wanted.”