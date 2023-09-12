The University at Buffalo football team must regroup, after one of its more dubious losses in Maurice Linguist’s three seasons as its head coach.

The Bulls have to move forward from the chagrin of a 40-37 loss to Fordham, a Football Championship Subdivision program, and now have to avoid opening the season 0-3 for the second time in as many years.

UB football drops home opener to FCS opponent Fordham, 40-37 Fordham handed the Bulls their second loss to an FCS opponent in as many years, a 40-37 decision in UB’s home opener Saturday at UB Stadium.

“I know it’s a disappointing loss, but I am really looking forward to our response this week, and our response in the coming months,” Linguist said during his weekly press conference Tuesday at Murchie Family Fieldhouse.

UB (0-2) hosts Liberty (2-0) at noon Saturday at UB Stadium, and they'll face the Flames’ spread-option offense, one of the more unique and sometimes confusing in college football, a scheme that creates misdirection, produces off quarterback reads and blocking, and forces a defense to be diligent in its individual assignments.

Here are four points of emphasis this week for the Bulls.

1. Bounce back after second FCS loss in as many years: Linguist wants his team to execute, and to execute more frequently. In its 40-37 win against the Bulls, Fordham wiped out UB’s 21-3 lead and did it by creating big-gain plays and opening its passing game. An 0-2 start could force some staffs to start making changes, but Linguist and his staff will stand pat in its nonconference schedule.

“We feel like we have the right people in our program to identify the areas that we need to identify, to improve and grow,” Linguist said. “Although we lost, there’s a ton of areas that we’re playing at a high level, but we’ve got to continue to raise the level of play, all across the board.

“The bottom line is just executing in the moment, solving some of schematic issues or things that we’ve identified that we just have to adjust and continue to keep a healthy mindset going into (a game against) a really talented Liberty team.”

2. Place more emphasis on run production: Linguist said running backs Mike Washington Jr. (25 carries for 109 yards, two touchdowns) and Ron Cook Jr. (23 for 103) have become “a great combination,” but added that it is a position where the Bulls are still developing depth. Only three of UB’s eight running backs have gotten touches in the first two games: Washington, Cook and Jacqez Barksdale. Of UB’s 678 yards of offense, only 219 are on the run.

“We’re not at the number we see ourselves being at, yet,” Linguist said. “We’re still developing and molding who we are, and our identity.”

3. Improve the pass defense: This is where Fordham maximized its forte. Held to 28 passing yards in the first quarter, the Rams finished with 309 yards and five touchdowns. UB is 94th in the nation (of 133 teams) in passing yards allowed (498).

Liberty’s spread-option offense evokes the idea of moving the ball on the ground, but the Flames can pass, too. They’re averaging 209.5 yards in the air, and quarterback Kaidon Salter threw for 276 yards and two touchdowns Saturday in a 33-17 win against New Mexico State.

“There’s 11 guys who all have to tie in and sequence, for plays to occur the right way,” Linguist said.

“At times, I think we have enough volume, schematic volume, to do whatever we need to do in the moment, but when my number’s called and I’m that guy that has the stress on that down, we’ve got to have guys that perform and execute.”

4. Who’s out, who’s not? The pass defense will take an immediate hit, as safety Devin Grant will sit out the first half against Liberty after he was ejected for targeting in the early moments of second half against Fordham. Grant led UB with eight tackles and had two pass breakups against Fordham.

“We talk a lot in our building about playing clean, safe football, and, unfortunately, we had that occur,” Linguist said. “We have to learn from that, first, and second, we can’t wait to play. We have to prepare to play. You can’t have the mindset that, my mind has been disengaged because maybe I’m not going in first. Prepare yourself different, and when it’s your time to get you going, we’ll get you going.”

Defensive end Max Michel and center Dom Polizzi did not practice Tuesday, but both are listed as starters on the depth chart for Saturday. Linguist said both are day-to-day and will be a game-time decision for Saturday and did not specify the nature of their injuries, though Polizzi left in the second quarter against Fordham with a leg injury.