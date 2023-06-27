The University at Buffalo football team has its first verbal commitment for the incoming 2024 freshman class, coming from overseas.

Luke Yau Gayle is a 6-foot-4, 250-pound defensive lineman from the United Kingdom who played for NFL Academy this year.

Gayle announced his commitment to the Bulls on social media Tuesday.

UB offered Gayle a scholarship earlier this month, and the exchange between Bulls coach Maurice Linguist and the defensive lineman was documented on NFL Academy’s social media feeds.

NFL Academy draws students from the United Kingdom and throughout Europe. It is based in Loughborough, England, and is part of an NFL initiative that partners with Loughborough College and Loughborough University to train high-school-aged students in football – American football. NFL Academy was originally set up in 2019 and based in London.

The national letter of intent early signing period for football is Dec. 20-22, and the late period is Feb. 7, 2024 to April 1, 2024.