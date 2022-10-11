UB football hits the road, again, for nonconference game at Massachusetts

Maurice Linguist can recite the exact dimensions of a football field, almost on an impulse.

The University at Buffalo football coach recited a mouthful of measurements during his weekly press conference Tuesday at Murchie Family Fieldhouse, and he had a point to the quick monologue. It really didn’t matter where the football field was, because it’s the same dimension, whether it’s in suburban Buffalo or somewhere in western Massachusetts.

The Bulls (3-3, 3-0 MAC) face Massachusetts in a rare mid-season, nonconference game at 1 p.m. Saturday in Amherst, Mass. Linguist is confident his team would be ready to play its fifth road game in seven weeks.

“We’re good,” the second-year Bulls coach said. “Put the ball down and let’s go play. Obviously, we love being at home, but wherever that schedule it, it's not like a surprise. We knew about it a whole year ago. We’ve been planning for these dates coming forward.

“We know that field’s 120 (yards) long and 53 and 1/3rd across, the hash-to-hash is 20 yards. It’s 13 and 1/3rd, and hash-to-sideline is 20. The numbers are two yards (wide), bottom-number-to-top is seven (yards), and the bottom is nine yards (from the sideline), and we’re going to line up and go play.”

The Bulls take a three-game winning streak to face UMass and the blip on the schedule doesn’t faze the Bulls. It’s the first meeting between the Minutemen (1-5) and the Bulls since 2015; UMass’ football program played in the Mid-American Conference from 2012-15.

"We're treating this game like it's an in-season, conference game for us," Linguist said. "We laid out that kind of agenda and picture to our team, in terms of, we're going to have this game in the middle, and what it's going to look like."

UMass is now an independent program in football, and isn’t committed to a set schedule that includes conference dates, which is how the game against UB fell in the middle of the season as opposed to a traditional nonconference game in late August or early September.

According to the contract between the two schools, obtained by the News through a public records request and signed March 6, 2019, this is the first of six games between the Minutemen and the Bulls between the 2022 and 2028 seasons, and the only October date among the scheduled meetings. The two teams are scheduled to resume the series Sept. 14, 2024, at UB Stadium, with the away team in each game receiving a $150,000 guarantee from the host program.

It's also the fifth of seven road games this season for the Bulls; after this week, UB’s final two regular-season road games are Nov. 1 at Ohio and Nov. 9 at Central Michigan.

UB is also aware it’s facing a team that, independent of its record, is finding a certain stride under first-year coach Don Brown, who also coached the Minutemen from 2004-08, when UMass was a Division I-AA (now Football Championship Subdivision) program. Brown is known for being a defensive swami of sorts in college football, and was a defensive coordinator at five FBS programs between 2009-21: Maryland (2009-10), Connecticut (2011-12), Boston College (2013-15), Michigan (2016-20) and Arizona (2021).

The Minutemen have won 13 games in seven seasons as an independent program, including its only win this season, 20-3 Sept. 17 against FCS opponent Stony Brook.

Against UB, UMass’ defense will have to contain a team that ran for a season-high 280 yards in a 38-7 win Saturday at Bowling Green, and has averaged 190.3 rushing yards and 223.7 passing yards in its first three MAC games.

“You’ve really got to pay attention to trends and where a team is trending, and I think they’re improving,” Linguist said of the Minutemen. “They’re playing better. This is not the same team that was on film a month ago.

“They came back, and they battled back and forth with Eastern Michigan, and really had control of that game and ended up losing by a touchdown (20-13). Then, they come back against Liberty (Oct. 8) and the score discrepancy (42-24) was a lot bigger than what the film evidence of that game really looked like. Nothing stays the same in this game, and that team's definitely improved. We want to make sure the same is true about us, in our locker room and how we're improving. They have our full undivided attention.”

Future UB/Massachusetts dates

UB at Massachusetts, 1 p.m., Saturday

UMass at UB, Sept. 14, 2024

UB at UMass, Sept. 13, 2025

UMass at UB, Sept. 19, 2026

UB at UMass, Sept. 25, 2027

UMass at UB, Sept. 16, 2028