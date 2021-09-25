UB football hangs on for 35-34 win at Old Dominion

The University at Buffalo football team withstood the early mistakes. It didn’t lose faith in its punter after a pair of first-quarter blocks. The Bulls stuck to their plan and focused on their big-picture task at hand: closing their nonconference schedule with a win.
At times, UB’s offense flowed smoothly – almost effortlessly – in the first half at Old Dominion. But in the second half, it was nearly nonexistent. So was the defense, as the Monarchs erased a double-digit lead over the course of more than 20 minutes.
If the first half was smooth sailing, the second half meant the Bulls had to cling to a lead and hold off an opportunistic Monarchs team in a 35-34 win Saturday in Norfolk, Va.
The Monarchs, taking advantage of a defense that was on the field for the bulk of the third and fourth quarters, capitalized on a lost fumble by Kevin Marks Jr. early in the half, then cut UB’s lead to seven points, first on D.J. Mack’s 2-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter and then on Jon-Luke Peaker’s 7-yard touchdown midway through the fourth.
But Daymond Williams’ fumble recovery with 4:07 left gave possession back to the Bulls, who dodged a bullet when Dylan McDuffie was ruled down at the 1 and not in the end zone, which would have given the Monarchs a safety.
The Bulls couldn’t create any substantial offense on the remainder of the drive, yet after Zack Kuntz’s touchdown catch cut UB’s lead to one, one of Old Dominion’s players ran onto the field to celebrate the score.
Old Dominion was given a 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty, which pushed back the extra-point attempt. Instead of tying the game and forcing overtime, Nick Rice’s attempt with 19 seconds left went wide right, ultimately sealing the win for the Bulls.
The Bulls avoided their biggest meltdown in nearly two years; the Bulls dropped a 30-27 game on Nov. 15, 2019 at Kent State, after leading the game 27-6 in the fourth quarter. The Golden Flashes scored 24 unanswered points, including Kent State kicker Matthew Trickett’s 44-yard field goal to win the game as time expired.
UB wide receiver Quian Williams had eight catches for 129 yards, including seven catches for 115 yards and a touchdown in the first half, and Kyle Vantrease threw for 186 yards and a touchdown on 16 for 25 passing, even though Old Dominon outgained UB 422 yards to 292.
The win still should help the Bulls (2-2) springboard into their Mid-American Conference schedule, which begins at noon Oct. 2 against Western Michigan at UB Stadium.
UB appeared to have a less-than-auspicious start after Old Dominion blocked Evan Finegan's punt, and began its first drive at the UB 12-yard line.
But on fourth-and-4, C.J. Bazile blocked Nick Rice’s 24-yard field goal attempt for the Monarchs, bobbled the ball, then returned it 88 yards for a touchdown, which gave the Bulls a 7-0 lead less than five minutes into the game.
Special teams gaffes became a trend in the first quarter, as the Monarchs blocked Finegan’s punt attempt a second time, on fourth-and-5 from the 50. Old Dominion returned the ball to the UB 26, and the Monarchs needed four plays before Blake Watson ran to the end zone. Watson appeared to fumble the ball, but officials ruled he crossed the plane, which helped the Monarchs tie the game at 7-7 with 2:37 left in the first.
A little more than a minute into the second quarter, Vantrease’s 4-yard touchdown run completed a 12-play drive – punctuated by Vantrease’s 26-yard pass to Quian Williams on third-and 4 from the Old Dominion 40 – that helped the Bulls take a 14-7 lead.
Then, Williams scored his first touchdown with 8:20 left in the half to give the Bulls a 21-7 lead on a 14-yard pass on third-and-4 from Vantrease. Williams had three catches on the eight-play drive, including a pair of long-yardage catches (24 yards and 46 yards) that helped carry the drive into Old Dominion’s territory. Then, five minutes later, Dylan McDuffie’s 19-yard touchdown run helped the Bulls take a 28-7 lead, and Tim Terry’s 67-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown with 2:07 left in the half helped the Bulls take a 35-7 lead into halftime.
Marks, though, fumbled the ball on UB’s first possession of the second half, which put the Monarchs at the UB 47. Mack, Old Dominion’s quarterback, finished the eight-play drive with a 42-yard touchdown run that made it 35-14 midway through the third quarter.