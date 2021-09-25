UB football hangs on for 35-34 win at Old Dominion

The University at Buffalo football team withstood the early mistakes. It didn’t lose faith in its punter after a pair of first-quarter blocks. The Bulls stuck to their plan and focused on their big-picture task at hand: closing their nonconference schedule with a win.

At times, UB’s offense flowed smoothly – almost effortlessly – in the first half at Old Dominion. But in the second half, it was nearly nonexistent. So was the defense, as the Monarchs erased a double-digit lead over the course of more than 20 minutes.

If the first half was smooth sailing, the second half meant the Bulls had to cling to a lead and hold off an opportunistic Monarchs team in a 35-34 win Saturday in Norfolk, Va.

The Monarchs, taking advantage of a defense that was on the field for the bulk of the third and fourth quarters, capitalized on a lost fumble by Kevin Marks Jr. early in the half, then cut UB’s lead to seven points, first on D.J. Mack’s 2-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter and then on Jon-Luke Peaker’s 7-yard touchdown midway through the fourth.

But Daymond Williams’ fumble recovery with 4:07 left gave possession back to the Bulls, who dodged a bullet when Dylan McDuffie was ruled down at the 1 and not in the end zone, which would have given the Monarchs a safety.