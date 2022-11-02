UB football goes back to drawing board in pursuit of sixth win and bowl eligibility

ATHENS, Ohio – James Patterson had been in nearly in the exact spot before, on the sidelines of Peden Stadium at Ohio University after a loss in a game that had strong ramifications for the University at Buffalo football team.

Four years ago, he was a freshman linebacker when the Bulls lost to Ohio, denying them clinching the Mid-American Conference East Division championship, a title they eventually would win. Tuesday night, he stood outside the visitor’s locker room at Peden Stadium after a 45-24 loss to the Bobcats and considered what the Bulls weren’t able to do.

“As a leader, as one of the older guys, I feel like I let my team down by not being the type of leader I’ve been all week,” said Patterson, a fifth-year senior who had a team-high 16 tackles against Ohio.

UB’s loss at Ohio denied the Bulls (5-4, 4-1 MAC) a chance to gain bowl eligibility. It dropped the Bulls to second in the MAC, as Ohio holds the tiebreaker by virtue of beating UB. The Bobcats left their home turf – a place where UB has won only once since it entered the MAC in 1999 – with their sixth win, in first place in the MAC East and as the second MAC team to earn bowl eligibility, joining Toledo.

The feeling had to be bittersweet for the Bulls, who were battered after giving up 317 yards passing, and their collective ego was surely bruised, particularly after entering Peden Stadium on a five-game winning streak that helped move them into contention for the MAC East lead.

But the Bulls know they’ll get another chance at becoming bowl-eligible when they play Wednesday (Nov. 9) at Central Michigan, their final road game of the regular season and the first of their final three regular-season games.

Patterson had already begun looking ahead to facing the Chippewas.

“But this week, it’s a new week. We have to focus on Central Michigan. Us guys, this team, we’ve been in hard situations, we’ve been in hard circumstances and we have always faced it. We’ve always tried to dominate it. This is nothing new for us. We’re going to be ready when the curve hits.”

The Bulls host Akron on Nov. 19, then close the regular season Nov. 26 against Kent State at UB Stadium. UB doesn’t want to take it down to the wire, either.

The Bulls can’t become is complacent, especially when five wins won’t get a team past the regular season. And while six wins make a team bowl-eligible, they don’t guarantee a team a spot in a bowl game.

The Bulls learned as much in 2017, when they were shut out of the postseason despite finishing 6-6. The Bulls must leave no doubt, as they did in 2019 when they earned a berth in the Bahamas Bowl with a 7-5 regular-season record.

But there’s a lot the Bulls need to shore up after getting routed at Ohio. UB has to help its running backs need to increase their productivity – Mike Washington, Al-Jay Henderson, Ron Cook and quarterback Cole Snyder combined for a season-low 22 rushing yards on 28 carries, and Snyder was sacked six times for a loss of 33 yards.

The secondary got a workout against Ohio quarterback Kurtis Rourke and wide receiver Sam Wiglusz, who had six catches for 131 yards and two touchdowns. Rourke’s 317 passing yards are the most the Bulls have given up in a game this season; their previous high was 297 in the season opener, a 31-10 loss Sept. 3 at Maryland.

The Bobcats averaged 15.9 yards per completion after UB entered the game allowing 13.1 passing yards per play. Of Rourke’s 20 completions, nine went for at least 15 yards.

The Bulls also can’t keep spotting teams large leads. Ohio took a 17-0 lead against UB in the first 13-plus minutes, 11 days after Toledo took a 27-10 lead against the Bulls late in the third quarter at UB Stadium.

Toledo didn’t have the momentum to hold off or answer UB’s comeback. Ohio did, by scoring each time the Bulls cut its lead to seven points twice in the third quarter.

As a result, the Bobcats pushed the Bulls backwards in the MAC East standings and forced them to again play for bowl eligibility next week.

“You’ve got to maximize the moment," said Snyder, who was 25-for-49 passing for 238 yards and two touchdowns and was intercepted once. "And that’s tomorrow. That’s the rest of the night, tonight. We’re focused on going 1-0 versus Central Michigan. We’re not looking ahead. We’re not looking behind us. We’re looking at the present moment, right now.”

Resiliency, Patterson said, will be key for the Bulls.

“This whole program, it’s about ‘hard,’ ” Patterson said. “Handle adversity, respond and dominate. Right there. This program is going to do that, whether it’s fixing mistakes we made on our own. It’s not the plays they did, it’s mistakes we made that gave them some explosive yards, and not winning the balls that were in the air.

“We’ve just got to be able to support the offense, like we do, and I can’t wait. This week is going to be a big one for us. We’re going to come together as a family and just get it done.”