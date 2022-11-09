UB football gets second chance at bowl eligibility when it plays at Central Michigan

Early bowl-game projections have the University at Buffalo heading to Tampa, to Detroit, or even to Idaho to play in a December game.

First, though, the Bulls have to win a sixth game in order to gain bowl eligibility. UB squandered its first chance last week in a 45-24 loss at Ohio, and has another chance to earn its sixth win Wednesday at Central Michigan.

“I don’t really think we’re focused on bowl eligibility,” UB quarterback Cole Snyder said. “We’re focused on winning this game. Those are the kind of things for the outside crowd, for the fans to worry about, but we’re worried about winning this game. We don’t really care what it entails. It’s about going 1-0 this week.”

A victory would give the Bulls a six-win season for the fifth time in the last six years. However, even six wins isn’t a guarantee to play in the postseason. The Bulls were shut out of a bowl game despite finishing 6-6 in 2017.

After practice Monday at UB Stadium, Bulls coach Maurice Linguist urged the need for his team to be locked in, for a pivotal game.

“What we want to do, right now, as a team, is maximize the moment,” Linguist said. “We want to maximize the opportunity we’ve created for ourselves and we do that by making sure we’re laser-focused on the assignments that are in front of us, and doing the next, right thing in the moment.

“We came off the road with a tough loss and now what we have to do is respond. This group has responded to a lot of adversity all year. We know there’s teachable moments from all over that film (from Ohio) that we’re going to learn from, because we have a mature group and we’re very much looking forward to this one we have coming up against Central.”

A win would also help the Bulls, in second place at 4-1 in the Mid-American Conference East Division, keep pace with first-place Ohio. The Bobcats began the week 4-1 in MAC games and played Tuesday night at Miami (Ohio), but hold the tiebreaker against UB by virtue of last week’s win against the Bulls.

“Guys were disappointed in the loss and disappointed we didn’t play up to our standards,” Snyder said. “You look at the losses we’ve had this year, each game it’s been something different and this one, we talked about coming out, getting ready to play and being hungry. It really starts, as soon as the zeroes are on the scoreboard. Everyone knows what happened in the game.

“But even as we got back on the bus (at Ohio), guys are talking and we came together as a team and said, ‘We need to come out, ready to play.’ That’s been the focus this week.”

UB at Central Michigan

Kickoff: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Kelly/Shorts Stadium, Mount Pleasant, Mich.

TV: ESPN2.

Radio: ESPN 1520-AM.

Records: UB, 5-4, 4-1 Mid-American Conference; Central Michigan 3-6, 2-3 MAC.

Odds: Central Michigan by 1.5.

Last time out: Ohio defeated UB, 45-24; Central Michigan defeated Northern Illinois, 35-22.

History: Central Michigan leads the series, 7-3.

Head west, again: The Bulls face their third MAC West Division opponent this season, and make their second road trip to a MAC West stadium. The Bulls can complete the western sweep, as they have already won at Eastern Michigan and at home against Toledo.

Follow the leader: UB linebacker Shaun Dolac was named a semifinalist for the Burlsworth Trophy, given to the top walk-on in college football. He leads the nation with 68 solo tackles and is ninth in the nation with 95 tackles. Dolac’s 68 solo tackles is currently sixth all-time for a single season at UB; Craig Guest set the single-season program record for solo tackles (80) in 1996.

Update on Gassett: Wide receiver Jamari Gassett sustained an injury to his left ankle last week in the loss at Ohio, and was in a walking boot at practice this week. Linguist said it wasn’t likely he would be ready Wednesday, which could strip the Bulls of one of its top three receivers. Gassett has 348 yards and two touchdowns on 27 catches, behind Justin Marshall (569 yards, six touchdowns on 41 catches) and Quian Williams (514 yards, four touchdowns on 47 catches).

View of the other side: Central Michigan has won two of its last three games and used three quarterbacks in the win at Northern Illinois: Daniel Richardson, Jase Bauer and Luke Elzinga. The Chippewas also outgained the Huskies, 451-316 (245 to 148 rushing, 206 to 158 passing). … Wide receiver Carlos Carriere leads the Chippewas with 42 catches for 478 yards and two touchdowns, and tight end Joel Wilson is second in the nation for catches by a tight end (44), and is fourth in the country among tight ends in receiving yards (445). Wilson also has six touchdowns. … Running back Lew Nichols III was the nation's leading rusher last year and is Central Michigan’s leading rusher (546 yards, six touchdowns on 161 carries in seven games). He’s also caught 20 passes for 128 yards … Central Michigan is second in the conference in rush defense (127.33 yards per game) and third in total defense (362.7 yards per game). UB had a season-low 22 rushing yards at Ohio.