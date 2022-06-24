UB football gets first 2023 commitment

The University at Buffalo football team gained its first commitment for the incoming 2023 freshman class as Jackson Conners-McCarthy announced Thursday night on social media that he intends to join the Bulls.

Conners-McCarthy is a linebacker/wide receiver from Massachussetts, and attends Brooks School in North Andover, Mass. As a junior in 2021, Conners-McCarthy had 31 tackles on defense, and caught 34 passes for 605 yards and a touchdown as a receiver, according to the Lawrence (Mass.) Eagle-Tribune.

The early National Letter of Intent signing period for football is Dec. 21-23. The late period is Feb. 1, 2023-April 1, 2023.

