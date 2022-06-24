 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UB football gets first 2023 commitment

The University at Buffalo football team gained its first commitment for the incoming 2023 freshman class as Jackson Conners-McCarthy announced Thursday night on social media that he intends to join the Bulls.

Conners-McCarthy is a linebacker/wide receiver from Massachussetts, and attends Brooks School in North Andover, Mass. As a junior in 2021, Conners-McCarthy had 31 tackles on defense, and caught 34 passes for 605 yards and a touchdown as a receiver, according to the Lawrence (Mass.) Eagle-Tribune. 

The early National Letter of Intent signing period for football is Dec. 21-23. The late period is Feb. 1, 2023-April 1, 2023. 

