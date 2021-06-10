 Skip to main content
UB football gets commitment from Iowa junior-college OL
Jack Hasz, an offensive lineman from Iowa Western Community College, announced Thursday that he has committed to join the University at Buffalo football program. 

"I just want to thank every person that supported me these past two years," Hasz wrote in a Twitter post announcing his commitment to the Bulls. "There were many trials and tribulations, but through hard work anything is possible."

Hasz is a 6-foot-4, 276-pound center from Omaha, Neb., who helped Iowa Western to a 7-1 record this season and played in seven of its eight games. Hasz also received offers from Bryant, Mercer, Abilene Christian, Marshall, Louisiana-Monroe and Gardner-Webb. 

Hasz will compete to become UB's starting center this year. Mike Novitsky, a first-team All-Mid-American Conference selection in 2020, started in 20 games at center in the last two seasons for the Bulls, but was one of six players from UB's 2020 roster who announced last month that they will join the Kansas football program, which is coached by former UB coach Lance Leipold. 

