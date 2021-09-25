UB football game day: Bulls at Old Dominion

Riggins is part of a defense that has allowed a MAC-low 21 points per game, and the Bulls have eight sacks this season. The Bulls could add to that total against Old Dominion. The Monarchs have given up seven sacks in their first three games, including five against Liberty.

On the line: The matchup between the Monarchs and the Bulls could be a test of both defensive lines. The Monarchs also have eight sacks this season, and have allowed their first three opponents an average of 150 rushing yards. UB, though, joins SMU as the only teams whose quarterbacks have yet to be sacked this season.

Chasing career ‘Marks': Marks needs 158 rushing yards to reach the 3,000-yard plateau. Marks is sixth all time among UB’s career leaders in rushing yards (2,842); Alan Bell is fifth (3,022).

Marks also needs two rushing touchdowns to tie for third in program history. He has 31 rushing touchdowns and is fourth all time among program leaders in the category behind Branden Oliver (33).

Returning home: Marks, UB wide receiver Khamran Laborn and UB cornerback Isaiah King will return to the Tidewater region, where each of them played high school football.