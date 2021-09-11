UB football gameday: Bulls at Nebraska

Nebraska: The Huskers had a slow offensive start against Fordham, but finished with 633 yards of offense (329 rushing yards, 304 passing yards). Martinez (144 yards) and Markese Stepp (111 yards) are the leading rushers, and Samori Toure (170 yards) and Oliver Martin (103 yards) are their leading receivers.

Defense

UB: The Bulls held Wagner to 97 yards, including only 18 rushing yards, and its defensive line played as if it hadn’t missed a step, particularly defensive end Taylor Riggins, who had two of UB’s five sacks in his first game in nearly two years. UB’s defense has to capitalize against a Nebraska offensive line that is still a work in progress as it prepares for its third game.

Nebraska: The Huskers gave up a first-quarter touchdown to Fordham last weekend, but the defense quickly righted itself and allowed the Rams 292 yards of offense, including only 71 yards in the second half. The pass defense was also opportunistic, intercepting Fordham quarterback Tim DeMorat three times.

Special teams