UB football gameday: Bulls at Ball State

One last rush: McDuffie needs 18 rushing yards to reach the 1,000-yard mark. He is third in the MAC in rushing yards (982) and would be the third UB player in four seasons to top 1,000, joining Jaret Patterson (1,072 yards in 2020; 1,799 in 2019; 1,013 in 2018) and Kevin Marks Jr. (1,035 in 2019).

On the fly: Bulls wide receiver Quian Williams needs three catches to move into a tie for ninth in program history for catches in a single season. Williams has 60 catches for 790 yards in 11 games; Naaman Roosevelt (2007) and Matt Weiser (2015) are tied for ninth, each with 63 catches in one season.

Just for kicks: UB kicker Alex McNulty made a program-best 55-yard field goal last week against Northern Illinois, and he has yet to miss a point-after kick this season. McNulty is 37 for 37 on extra points this season, and has made 104 consecutive extra points, dating to November 2019.

The Cardinals, at a glance: Ball State is 10th in total offense (345.5 yards per game) in the 12-team MAC, averaging 142.8 rushing yards and 202.7 passing yards, but running back Carson Steele is seventh in the MAC in rushing yards (782).

On defense, the Cardinals have three players in the top 10 in the conference in total tackles: safety Bryce Cosby (fifth with 97), linebacker Jaylin Thomas (seventh with 92) and linebacker Clayton Coll (ninth with 85). The Cardinals are fifth in the MAC in rushing defense, allowing opponents 171.45 yards per game.

