UB football game day: Wagner at Bulls

Wagner: Wagner scored only one touchdown in its two spring games last season, a 21-yard run by Chris Collier against Bryant. In a 12-game schedule in 2019, the Seahawks averaged 13.8 points per game and ran for just 710 yards on 322 carries, while passing for 2,162 yards.

Defense

UB: UB’s secondary and its defensive line is deep. The line will be boosted by the return of 2019 All-MAC defensive end Taylor Riggins. Starting linebackers James Patterson and Kadofi Wright also return from a team that led the MAC in total defense in 2020 (360.4 yards).

Wagner: The Seahawks gave up 304 rushing yards and 357 passing yards in its two games in the spring, and allowed an average of 330 yards per game in 2019. Wagner, though, had five sacks and 19 tackles for a loss of 54 yards in those two games, and returns linebacker Titus Leo (83 tackles in the last two seasons).

Special teams

UB: The Bulls showed improvement in 2020, and return punter Evan Finegan (38.8 yards per punt) and Ron Cook Jr., who handled kickoff returns (25.2 yards) and punt returns (9.1). Alex McNulty made only one field goal on four tries last season, but averaged 61.5 yards on kickoffs.

Wagner: A two-game season is a small sample size for any program, and it didn’t show a lot about Wagner’s special teams. The Seahawks had zero field goal attempts in the spring, and made only one extra point. They have two freshman kickers in Austin Hosier and Dylan Hach.

