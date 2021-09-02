UB football game day: Wagner at Bulls

Kickoff: 7 p.m., UB Stadium
TV: ESPN3
Radio: ESPN 1520 AM
Records: Wagner 0-0, UB 0-0
Odds: UB, by 45 (via FanDuel.com)
Last time out: Wagner played two games in March after the Football Conference Subdivision 2020 schedule was moved to the spring due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Bryant defeated the Seahawks 27-7 on March 21 in Rhode Island.
UB defeated Marshall 17-10 on Christmas Day in the Camellia Bowl in Montgomery, Ala. UB running back Kevin Marks Jr. scored a touchdown with 1:09 left in the fourth quarter to lift the Bulls to their second bowl win in as many years.
History: Wagner is 1-0 against UB. The Seahawks defeated the Bulls 20-0 on Oct. 3, 1987, at UB.
What to watch
Offense
UB: The Bulls have thrived on the run in the last three seasons, averaging 232.82 rushing yards per game and 2,638 per season, but could strive to have more balanced attack this season. Marks and quarterback Kyle Vantrease lead an offense that averaged 43.4 points in seven games in 2020.
Wagner: Wagner scored only one touchdown in its two spring games last season, a 21-yard run by Chris Collier against Bryant. In a 12-game schedule in 2019, the Seahawks averaged 13.8 points per game and ran for just 710 yards on 322 carries, while passing for 2,162 yards.
Defense
UB: UB’s secondary and its defensive line is deep. The line will be boosted by the return of 2019 All-MAC defensive end Taylor Riggins. Starting linebackers James Patterson and Kadofi Wright also return from a team that led the MAC in total defense in 2020 (360.4 yards).
Wagner: The Seahawks gave up 304 rushing yards and 357 passing yards in its two games in the spring, and allowed an average of 330 yards per game in 2019. Wagner, though, had five sacks and 19 tackles for a loss of 54 yards in those two games, and returns linebacker Titus Leo (83 tackles in the last two seasons).
Special teams
UB: The Bulls showed improvement in 2020, and return punter Evan Finegan (38.8 yards per punt) and Ron Cook Jr., who handled kickoff returns (25.2 yards) and punt returns (9.1). Alex McNulty made only one field goal on four tries last season, but averaged 61.5 yards on kickoffs.
Wagner: A two-game season is a small sample size for any program, and it didn’t show a lot about Wagner’s special teams. The Seahawks had zero field goal attempts in the spring, and made only one extra point. They have two freshman kickers in Austin Hosier and Dylan Hach.