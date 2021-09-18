UB football game day: No. 16 Coastal Carolina vs. UB

Kickoff: Noon, Saturday, UB Stadium
TV: ESPN2
Radio: ESPN 1520
Records: Coastal Carolina 2-0, UB 1-1.
Odds: Coastal Carolina by 13.5 (Fanduel.com)
Last time out: Nebraska defeated UB, 28-3. Bulls quarterback Kyle Vantrease threw for 224 yards on 27 of 50 passing, but the Bulls could only muster one field goal on 14 possessions.
Coastal Carolina defeated Kansas, 49-22. Chanticleers quarterback Grayson McCall threw for 245 yards and two touchdowns on 17 of 21 passing, and wide receiver Jaivon Heiligh caught six passes for 122 yards and a touchdown.
What to watch
Offense
UB: A week after roaring to 569 yards and nine touchdowns in a rout of Wagner, UB moved the ball at Nebraska but was unable to complete drives, whether due to penalties or settling for field goal attempts. Against a productive opponent like Coastal Carolina, UB’s offense needs to dictate the pace – or keep the pace – in a game that could turn into a shootout. UB wide receiver Jovany Ruiz could be a question mark against the Chanticleers after sustaining a left knee injury against Nebraska.
Coastal Carolina: Coastal Carolina’s spread-option offense isn’t easy to decipher, as it relies on misdirection. Defenders need to focus on assignments as opposed to where and how the ball is moved. Of Coastal Carolina’s 460 yards against Kansas, McCall threw for 245 yards and Reese White ran for 102. The Chanticleers averaged 7.5 yards per play.
Defense
UB: Nebraska accrued 516 yards of offense against UB, averaging 8.5 yards per play – an uptick from the team’s average of 5.5 yards per play by opponents. The Bulls gave up three long-yard plays that ultimately resulted in touchdowns: a pair of 68-yard touchdown runs by Samori Toure and quarterback Adrian Martinez’s 71-yard run that put the Huskers at the UB 2, setting up Nebraska’s first touchdown. UB needs to limit long-yardage plays and stick to its blocking assignments against the Chanticleers.
Coastal Carolina: In its first two games, the Chanticleers' defense has complemented its high-scoring offense by allowing an average of 18 points. Their experienced defensive line includes defensive tackles Josiah Stewart (3.5 sacks) and defensive tackle C.J. Brewer (10 tackles, one quarterback hurry). While the Chanticleers had trouble containing speedy Kansas quarterback Jason Bean from a statistical standpoint, they registered six sacks against the Jayhawks.
Special teams
UB: UB kicker Alex McNulty had his work cut out last weekend at Nebraska as he lined up for four field goals for the Bulls. All four of McNulty’s attempts were at least 42 yards, and the Bulls shouldn’t have to rely on its field goal unit to create points.
Coastal Carolina: While the Chanticleers have only one field goal this season – Massimo Biscardi’s 34-yard kick against Citadel – Coastal Carolina’s special teams units have a nose for the ball on defense. The Chanticleers blocked an extra-point attempt by Kansas last week, and Alex Spillum blocked a punt and recovered the ball in the end zone for a touchdown that gave the Chanticleers a 21-9 lead against the Jayhawks.