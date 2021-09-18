 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UB football game day: No. 16 Coastal Carolina vs. UB
0 comments

UB football game day: No. 16 Coastal Carolina vs. UB

Support this work for $1 a month
Buffalo Wagner College Football

University at Buffalo coach Maurice Linguist looks on against Wagner during the first half at UB Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. 

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

Kickoff: Noon, Saturday, UB Stadium

TV: ESPN2

Radio: ESPN 1520

Records: Coastal Carolina 2-0, UB 1-1.

Odds: Coastal Carolina by 13.5 (Fanduel.com)

Last time out: Nebraska defeated UB, 28-3. Bulls quarterback Kyle Vantrease threw for 224 yards on 27 of 50 passing, but the Bulls could only muster one field goal on 14 possessions.

Coastal Carolina defeated Kansas, 49-22. Chanticleers quarterback Grayson McCall threw for 245 yards and two touchdowns on 17 of 21 passing, and wide receiver Jaivon Heiligh caught six passes for 122 yards and a touchdown.

What to watch

Offense

UB: A week after roaring to 569 yards and nine touchdowns in a rout of Wagner, UB moved the ball at Nebraska but was unable to complete drives, whether due to penalties or settling for field goal attempts. Against a productive opponent like Coastal Carolina, UB’s offense needs to dictate the pace – or keep the pace – in a game that could turn into a shootout. UB wide receiver Jovany Ruiz could be a question mark against the Chanticleers after sustaining a left knee injury against Nebraska.

Coastal Carolina: Coastal Carolina’s spread-option offense isn’t easy to decipher, as it relies on misdirection. Defenders need to focus on assignments as opposed to where and how the ball is moved. Of Coastal Carolina’s 460 yards against Kansas, McCall threw for 245 yards and Reese White ran for 102. The Chanticleers averaged 7.5 yards per play.

Defense

UB: Nebraska accrued 516 yards of offense against UB, averaging 8.5 yards per play – an uptick from the team’s average of 5.5 yards per play by opponents. The Bulls gave up three long-yard plays that ultimately resulted in touchdowns: a pair of 68-yard touchdown runs by Samori Toure and quarterback Adrian Martinez’s 71-yard run that put the Huskers at the UB 2, setting up Nebraska’s first touchdown. UB needs to limit long-yardage plays and stick to its blocking assignments against the Chanticleers.

Coastal Carolina: In its first two games, the Chanticleers' defense has complemented its high-scoring offense by allowing an average of 18 points. Their experienced defensive line includes defensive tackles Josiah Stewart (3.5 sacks) and defensive tackle C.J. Brewer (10 tackles, one quarterback hurry). While the Chanticleers had trouble containing speedy Kansas quarterback Jason Bean from a statistical standpoint, they registered six sacks against the Jayhawks.  

Special teams

UB: UB kicker Alex McNulty had his work cut out last weekend at Nebraska as he lined up for four field goals for the Bulls. All four of McNulty’s attempts were at least 42 yards, and the Bulls shouldn’t have to rely on its field goal unit to create points.

Coastal Carolina: While the Chanticleers have only one field goal this season – Massimo Biscardi’s 34-yard kick against Citadel – Coastal Carolina’s special teams units have a nose for the ball on defense. The Chanticleers blocked an extra-point attempt by Kansas last week, and Alex Spillum blocked a punt and recovered the ball in the end zone for a touchdown that gave the Chanticleers a 21-9 lead against the Jayhawks.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: [BN] Blitz Mailbag - Bruce Arians got the Bucs 100% vaccinated

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

College/high school sports enterprise reporter

I'm a college/high school sports enterprise reporter at The Buffalo News. I've worked in sports journalism since 1997 and I have covered everything from college football to the Stanley Cup playoffs, high school sports and the NCAA Tournament.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News