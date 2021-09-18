UB football game day: No. 16 Coastal Carolina vs. UB

Coastal Carolina: Coastal Carolina’s spread-option offense isn’t easy to decipher, as it relies on misdirection. Defenders need to focus on assignments as opposed to where and how the ball is moved. Of Coastal Carolina’s 460 yards against Kansas, McCall threw for 245 yards and Reese White ran for 102. The Chanticleers averaged 7.5 yards per play.

Defense

UB: Nebraska accrued 516 yards of offense against UB, averaging 8.5 yards per play – an uptick from the team’s average of 5.5 yards per play by opponents. The Bulls gave up three long-yard plays that ultimately resulted in touchdowns: a pair of 68-yard touchdown runs by Samori Toure and quarterback Adrian Martinez’s 71-yard run that put the Huskers at the UB 2, setting up Nebraska’s first touchdown. UB needs to limit long-yardage plays and stick to its blocking assignments against the Chanticleers.