The students will be back in the stands. The band will show up. The University at Buffalo football team will play its first home game since December, when it earned bowl eligibility on the final day of the regular season with a 23-22 win against Akron.

It will be mostly familiar confines, with the exception of one big change to the scene at UB Stadium when the Bulls (0-1) host Fordham at 6 p.m. Saturday.

The Bulls will switch from the east sideline to the west sideline for this season – the first time in nearly two decades the Bulls will make a move.

“It’s the first time we’re actually having the sidelines changed to what feels more like the home sideline,” receiver Cole Harrity said. “We’re excited, and hopefully the stands will be packed out, and we’ll put on a show for them.”

UB coach Maurice Linguist sees a benefit to making the geographic switch.

“We’re looking forward to being on that sideline this year, and maybe get some eyes on things that will give us a better perspective,” Linguist said.

Fordham at UB

Kickoff: 6 p.m. Saturday, UB Stadium.

TV: ESPN+.

Radio: ESPN 1520.

Records: Fordham 1-1, UB 0-1.

Last game: Fordham defeated Wagner, 46-16; No. 19 Wisconsin defeated UB, 38-17.

History: UB leads, 2-1. UB beat Fordham, 49-13, in the last meeting between the two teams Sept. 2, 1995.

UB on offense: UB quarterback Cole Snyder was steady in the season opener at Wisconsin, throwing for 194 yards and two touchdowns on 26-for-41 passing, but only had one pass longer than 17 yards: a 51-yard gain to DJ Harding in the first quarter. UB helped Snyder’s cause by not allowing the Badgers a sack.

The Bulls, though, used only three running backs, who combined for 113 yards on 26 carries, including Mike Washington Jr. (52 yards on 12 carries) and Ron Cook Jr. (51 yards on 12 carries).

Fordham on offense: The pass is where the Rams, a Football Championship Subdivision program, thrive. In the win against Wagner, quarterback CJ Montes was 24-for-31 for 319 yards and five touchdowns, and Fordham had three receivers with at least 90 yards: Garrett Cody (six catches for 102 yards), MJ Wright (eight catches for 96 yards) and Mekai Felton (five catches for 95 yards). Montes leads the FCS with 517 passing yards.

Fordham averages 115.5 rushing yards in its first two games, and Julius Loughridge leads the Rams with 133 yards and a touchdown on 31 carries.

UB on defense: Stopping the run was an issue for the Bulls against the Badgers; Wisconsin backs Chez Mellusi and Braelon Allen combined for 298 yards and four touchdowns on 30 carries. The Bulls might not see a similar bruising tandem, but got a barometer of how the run defense needs to grow, particularly in making tackles and backing up on missed/broken tackles.

The Bulls prepare for more of the pass against Fordham. Albany and Wagner sacked Montes 12 times – including 10 by Albany – for a loss of 69 yards.

Fordham on defense: Fordham has given up 415.5 yards per game, including nearly 300 passing yards. Fordham’s first two opponents ran for 264 yards on 57 carries, but the Rams have yet to allow a rushing touchdown. Linebacker James Conway is a Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-America selection who leads the Rams with 17 tackles, and defensive back Nahil Perkins has six pass breakups.

UB on special teams: Kicker Alex McNulty was 1 for 2 at Wisconsin, making a low, 53-yard line-drive kick with seven seconds left in the first half, after going wide left on a 34-yard attempt earlier in the second quarter.

Cook and former Canisius High standout Nik McMillan were UB’s primary returners at Wisconsin. Cook had one kickoff return for 19 yards and McMillan one kickoff return for 24 yards.

Fordham on special teams: Rams kicker Brandon Peskin has made both of Fordham’s field goal attempts, and is averaging 56.4 yards per kickoff. He was 12 for 17 on field goals and 76 for 77 on point-after kicks in 2022.

Worth noting: Fordham made the FCS playoffs in 2022, and lost to New Hampshire, 52-42, in a first-round game in Durham, N.H.

This is the 15th season UB hosts an FCS team as a nonconference opponent. Last year, the Bulls lost one of the more memorable/more dubious games on their schedule, as Holy Cross won, 37-31, on a Hail Mary touchdown pass by Crusaders quarterback Matthew Sluka to Jalen Coker as time expired.

Fordham running backs coach Ben Wilkerson is a Buffalo native who worked on Lance Leipold’s staff at UB in 2020 and 2021 as a quality control coach. The Rams also have three Monsignor Martin products: wide receiver Michael Doctor (Canisius) and defensive linemen Jason Walker (St. Joe’s) and Matt Jaworski (St. Francis).

Prediction: UB 31, Fordham 27.