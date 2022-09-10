UB football game day: Holy Cross at Bulls

Holy Cross at UB

Kickoff: 6 p.m. Saturday, UB Stadium.

TV: ESPN+.

Radio: ESPN 1520-AM.

Records: UB 0-1, Holy Cross 1-0.

Odds: UB by 11.

Last time out: Maryland defeated UB, 31-10. Holy Cross defeated Merrimack, 31-17.

History: This is the first meeting between UB and Holy Cross since 1970. UB defeated the Crusaders, 16-0, in the last game before the school dropped football for a period of six seasons. Holy Cross leads the all-time series, 6-3-1.

UB is back at home: UB has won 11 of its last 12 home openers, including a 69-7 rout of Wagner last season.

UB vs. FCS opponents: UB is 12-1 against Football Championship Subdivision opponents, including four wins in its last four meetings with FCS teams. UB’s 22-16 loss to Albany in September 2016 was its lone defeat to an FCS program.

Building a better pass defense: UB’s pass defense was an emphasis for improvement during the offseason, and it showed its progress against Maryland. Marcus Fuqua, the Mid-American Conference East Division Defensive Player of the Week, had four tackles, an interception return for 23 yards and a pass breakup, while Elijah Blades and Shaun Dolac each had a pass breakup for the Bulls.

Opening the offense: The Bulls had 149 rushing yards and 160 receiving yards at Maryland, but now UB aims to produce more long-yardage plays. UB coach Maurice Linguist said this week the lack of those explosive plays – of the Bulls’ 73 plays, only five went for at least 15 yards – was one of the differentiating factors against the Terps.

Protecting the quarterback: Maryland sacked UB quarterback Cole Snyder four times, and tighter play by the offensive line – which included only one returning starter, left guard Gabe Wallace – will be a point of improvement this week, as a means to give Snyder more room to work in the pocket. Snyder finished 18 for 35 passing.

Discipline is a big deal: Against Maryland, the Bulls were called for only three penalties – all in the first quarter – the fewest called against any MAC team in Week One. UB was called for an average of five penalties per game in 2021.

View of the other side: Holy Cross won’t be like the other FCS programs that UB has hosted in the last few seasons. The Crusaders have won the Patriot League championship in the last three seasons (2019, 2020/spring 2021 and fall 2021) and have qualified for the FCS playoffs in those three seasons.

The Crusaders are nationally ranked, at No. 15 in this week’s Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll and No. 16 in the FCS Coaches Poll.

Crusaders quarterback Matthew Sluka ran for 868 yards and 14 touchdowns, and passed for 1,512 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2021. In Holy Cross’ season opener, the junior threw for 242 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for 102 yards and a touchdown.

Holy Cross led the FCS in total defense in 2021 (254.5 yards per game), and was fourth in the country last season in interceptions (18) fifth in sacks per game (3.38), seventh in pass defense per game (166.1 yards) and seventh in rush defense per game (88.4).