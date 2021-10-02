UB football game day: Bulls vs. Western Michigan

Kickoff: Noon Saturday, UB Stadium.
TV: CBS Sports Network.
Radio: ESPN 1520.
Records: Western Michigan 3-1, UB 2-2.
Odds: Western Michigan by 6.5 (per Fanduel.com).
Last time out: UB defeated Old Dominion 35-34 on Saturday in Norfolk, Va. Quian Williams caught nine passes for 134 yards and a touchdown for the Bulls, and Kyle Vantrease threw for 191 yards and a touchdown on 17 for 26 passing.
Western Michigan defeated San Jose State, 23-3, in Kalamazoo, Mich. Broncos quarterback Kaleb Eleby threw for 200 yards and two touchdowns on 17 for 28 passing. Broncos defensive lineman Ali Fayad had two sacks, five tackles (including three tackles for a loss), three quarterback hurries and a forced fumble.
Catch them if you can: UB and Western Michigan meet in the Mid-American Conference opener for both teams, and the game will showcase the MAC's top two wide receivers: UB's Quian Williams and Western Michigan's Corey Crooms. Williams leads the MAC with 24 catches for 346 yards, and Crooms has 20 catches for 334 yards.
The Broncos are second in the MAC in team receiving yards per game (230.5) and in total receiving yards (922). Eleby, Western Michigan’s quarterback, leads the MAC in passing (225.5 yards per game, 902 yards) and passing touchdowns (seven).
For the record: UB running back Kevin Marks Jr. needs 125 rushing yards to reach the 3,000-yard plateau. Marks is sixth all-time among UB’s career leaders in rushing yards (2,875); Alan Bell is fifth (3,022).
Marks has 31 career rushing touchdowns, ranking fourth in program history. He needs two rushing touchdowns to tie Branden Oliver (33) for third.
A marathon meeting: Saturday will be the first game in four years between Western Michigan and UB. The Bulls hosted the Broncos on Oct. 7, 2017, at UB Stadium, a seven-overtime contest that tied the record for longest game in NCAA history. Western Michigan won, 71-68.
Sack lunch: UB and SMU are the only teams in the country that have yet to allow a sack this season. Bulls quarterback Vantrease has been sacked twice in the last 18 games.
However, UB will face a Western Michigan defense that is tied for fifth in the nation with 16 sacks in its first four games, including eight last weekend at San Jose State. UB’s 12 sacks are tied for second in the MAC with Toledo and Bowling Green.
Turnovers to points: Western Michigan has forced six turnovers in its last two games – three each in wins at Pittsburgh and at San Jose State – and has scored 31 points off those turnovers.
Broncos' coach is back: Western Michigan coach Tim Lester will return to the sidelines for the first time since Sept. 18, when the Broncos beat Pittsburgh, 44-41. Western Michigan announced Sept. 21 that Lester would miss its game against San Jose State after he tested positive for Covid-19; it was a breakthrough infection, as Lester said in a statement that he is fully vaccinated against the virus. According to NCAA Covid-19 rules, Lester was allowed to rejoin the team 10 days after isolating and going 24 hours without a fever.