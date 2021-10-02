UB football game day: Bulls vs. Western Michigan

For the record: UB running back Kevin Marks Jr. needs 125 rushing yards to reach the 3,000-yard plateau. Marks is sixth all-time among UB’s career leaders in rushing yards (2,875); Alan Bell is fifth (3,022).

Marks has 31 career rushing touchdowns, ranking fourth in program history. He needs two rushing touchdowns to tie Branden Oliver (33) for third.

A marathon meeting: Saturday will be the first game in four years between Western Michigan and UB. The Bulls hosted the Broncos on Oct. 7, 2017, at UB Stadium, a seven-overtime contest that tied the record for longest game in NCAA history. Western Michigan won, 71-68.

Sack lunch: UB and SMU are the only teams in the country that have yet to allow a sack this season. Bulls quarterback Vantrease has been sacked twice in the last 18 games.

However, UB will face a Western Michigan defense that is tied for fifth in the nation with 16 sacks in its first four games, including eight last weekend at San Jose State. UB’s 12 sacks are tied for second in the MAC with Toledo and Bowling Green.