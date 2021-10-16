 Skip to main content
UB football game day: Bulls vs. Ohio
UB football game day: Bulls vs. Ohio

Buffalo Wagner College Football

University at Buffalo quarterback Kyle Vantrease throws against Wagner during the first half at UB Stadium on Sept. 2, 2021. 

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

Kickoff: Noon Saturday, UB Stadium

TV: ESPN Plus

Radio: ESPN 1520-AM

Records: Ohio 1-5, 1-1 Mid-American Conference; UB 2-4, 0-2.

Odds: Buffalo by 8.5 (per Fanduel.com)

Last time out: Kent State defeated UB, 48-38. UB quarterback Kyle Vantrease threw for 229 yards and a touchdown on 23 of 44 passing, and was intercepted twice.

Central Michigan defeated Ohio, 30-27. Ohio quarterback Armani Rogers threw for 190 yards on 13 of 18 passing, and Cameron Odom had four catches for 88 yards for the Bobcats.

Hello, again: This will be the first meeting between the Bulls and the Bobcats since Oct. 2, 2019, when Ohio won 21-20 in overtime at UB Stadium. Last year’s game was canceled and declared a no-contest – as the Bulls were bussing to Athens, Ohio – due to positive Covid-19 tests and subsequent contact tracing in Ohio’s program.

Running towards a milestone: UB running back Kevin Marks needs 11 rushing yards to reach the 3,000-yard career mark at UB. Marks has 368 yards and five touchdowns on 94 carries this season. Marks also needs one rushing touchdown to tie James Starks for second in program history (34).

Back to Western New York: Tristian Vandenberg, a former Canisius High School kicker, is handling the the bulk of the Bobcats’ kickoff duties this season. The redshirt sophomore has 16 kickoffs for an average of 64 yards for the Bobcats.

Uncharacteristic start: After a 2020 season that was limited to three games due to Covid-19 issues, and after a coaching change this summer, the Bobcats have stumbled to a 1-5 start. Ohio lost its first four games, including a 28-26 loss to FCS opponent Duquesne on Sept. 11 in Athens. The Bobcats’ only win this season came Oct. 2, a 34-17 decision at Akron.

New faces in new places: UB coach Maurice Linguist and Ohio coach Tim Albin are two of the newest Football Bowl Subdivision coaches this year. Linguist took over UB’s program in May, while Albin took over the Bobcats in July, after longtime coach Frank Solich retired due to health issues.

College/high school sports enterprise reporter

I'm a college/high school sports enterprise reporter at The Buffalo News. I've worked in sports journalism since 1997 and I have covered everything from college football to the Stanley Cup playoffs, high school sports and the NCAA Tournament.

