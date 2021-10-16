UB football game day: Bulls vs. Ohio

Kickoff: Noon Saturday, UB Stadium

TV: ESPN Plus

Radio: ESPN 1520-AM

Records: Ohio 1-5, 1-1 Mid-American Conference; UB 2-4, 0-2.

Odds: Buffalo by 8.5 (per Fanduel.com)

Last time out: Kent State defeated UB, 48-38. UB quarterback Kyle Vantrease threw for 229 yards and a touchdown on 23 of 44 passing, and was intercepted twice.

Central Michigan defeated Ohio, 30-27. Ohio quarterback Armani Rogers threw for 190 yards on 13 of 18 passing, and Cameron Odom had four catches for 88 yards for the Bobcats.

Hello, again: This will be the first meeting between the Bulls and the Bobcats since Oct. 2, 2019, when Ohio won 21-20 in overtime at UB Stadium. Last year’s game was canceled and declared a no-contest – as the Bulls were bussing to Athens, Ohio – due to positive Covid-19 tests and subsequent contact tracing in Ohio’s program.