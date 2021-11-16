UB football game day: Bulls vs. Northern Illinois

Plummeting pass defense: In the last two games, the Bulls’ pass defense has allowed an average of 307 yards per game: 351 yards in the loss at Miami and 263 yards in a 56-44 loss Oct. 30 against Bowling Green. The Bulls are sixth in the MAC in pass defense (227.8), and face a NIU team that is 10th in the MAC in passing (212).

Catch it if you can: UB wide receiver Quian Williams needs five catches to make the top 10 in program history for catches in a season. Williams has 58 catches in 10 games this season; Matt Weiser (2015) and Naaman Roosevelt (2007) are tied for ninth in program history with 63 catches in a season.

Williams is also fifth in the MAC in receiving yards, with 773.

Close to the century mark: Linebacker James Patterson is tied for fourth in the MAC with 94 tackles. He needs six tackles to reach the 100-tackle mark this season, and he would be the first player to reach that threshold since 2018, when Khalil Hodge had 144 tackles in one season.