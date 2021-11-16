UB football game day: Bulls vs. Northern Illinois

Kickoff: 7 p.m. Wednesday, UB Stadium
TV: ESPN2
Radio: ESPN 1520-AM
Records: NIU 7-3, 5-1 Mid-American Conference; UB 4-6, 2-4.
Odds: NIU by 1.5 (per Fanduel.com)
Last time out: Miami Ohio defeated UB, 45-18. UB receiver Quian Williams caught nine passes for 104 yards and a 20-yard touchdown.
Northern Illinois defeated Ball State, 30-29. NIU quarterback Rocky Lombardi threw for 264 yards and a touchdown on 23-of-38 passing and was intercepted once. John Richardson kicked a 32-yard field goal to win the game for the Huskies.
A look at the standings: The Bulls are fourth in the MAC East Division at 2-4, a game behind third-place Ohio (3-3). The Bulls need to win their two final regular-season games to reach the six-win threshold for bowl eligibility.
The run continues: UB back Dylan McDuffie is third in the MAC in rushing yards (857) and is tied for third in the conference in rushing touchdowns (10) with Western Michigan’s La’Darius Jefferson.
Kevin Marks crossed the 3,000-yard mark last week at Miami Ohio, and now needs 16 rushing yards to move into fifth in program history in career rushing yards. Marks is sixth with 3,007 rushing yards; Alan Bell (1989-92) is fifth with 3,022 rushing yards. Marks also needs one rushing touchdown to tie James Starks (2006-08) for second in program history at 34.
Plummeting pass defense: In the last two games, the Bulls’ pass defense has allowed an average of 307 yards per game: 351 yards in the loss at Miami and 263 yards in a 56-44 loss Oct. 30 against Bowling Green. The Bulls are sixth in the MAC in pass defense (227.8), and face a NIU team that is 10th in the MAC in passing (212).
Catch it if you can: UB wide receiver Quian Williams needs five catches to make the top 10 in program history for catches in a season. Williams has 58 catches in 10 games this season; Matt Weiser (2015) and Naaman Roosevelt (2007) are tied for ninth in program history with 63 catches in a season.
Williams is also fifth in the MAC in receiving yards, with 773.
Close to the century mark: Linebacker James Patterson is tied for fourth in the MAC with 94 tackles. He needs six tackles to reach the 100-tackle mark this season, and he would be the first player to reach that threshold since 2018, when Khalil Hodge had 144 tackles in one season.
On a roll: After a winless season in 2020, Northern Illinois has won six of its last seven games and is bowl-eligible. The Huskies can clinch the MAC West Division with a win at UB, as they’re a game ahead of Central Michigan in the division standings, and won 39-38 against the Chippewas on Oct. 23 in Mount Pleasant, Mich. The East and West Division winners advance to the MAC championship game Dec. 4 at Ford Field in Detroit.
On the run: While the Huskies are in the lower rungs of the MAC’s passing teams, they're second in the conference in rushing (220.2 yards per game). Huskies running back Jay Ducker is third in the MAC in rushing yards per game (91.75), but Northern Illinois will also face a UB rush defense that has allowed 197.7 yards per game on the ground.