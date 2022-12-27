UB football game day: Bulls vs. Georgia Southern in Camellia Bowl

Camellia Bowl: UB vs. Georgia Southern

Kickoff: Noon Tuesday, Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, Ala.

TV: ESPN.

Radio: ESPN 1520-AM.

Records: UB 6-6, Georgia Southern 6-6.

Odds: Georgia Southern by 4.5.

Last time out: UB beat Akron, 23-22; Georgia Southern beat Appalachian State in double overtime, 51-48

History: First meeting.

Bowl time: The Bulls play in a bowl game for the fourth time in five years, and play in the Camellia Bowl for the second time in three seasons. UB defeated Marshall, 17-10, in the 2020 Camellia Bowl, and Bulls quarterback Kyle Vantrease was 16-for-20 passing for 140 yards and was intercepted once, and scored on a 1-yard touchdown run. The Bulls face a Sun Belt opponent this year in Georgia Southern, whose quarterback is … Vantrease.

A few men down: UB will be without at least 17 players on its roster, a group that has either entered the transfer portal, committed to new programs or have opted out of the bowl game in preparation for the NFL draft.

Cole Snyder is expected to make his 13th start at quarterback this season, but he will have one backup against Georgia Southern: Mike DePillo, a true freshman who has yet to play. Quarterbacks Matt Myers and Casey Case announced Dec. 5 that they have entered the transfer portal – Myers will transfer to Tennessee-Martin and Case to Stony Brook – and Brian Plummer announced Dec. 20 that he had entered the transfer portal.

Snyder has thrown for 2,765 yards and 17 touchdowns on 250-of-423 passing, and has been intercepted eight times. UB has also allowed 30 sacks for a loss of 181 yards this season.

Shorthanded defense: UB’s pass defense has allowed 216.2 yards per game and has 12 interceptions (including seven by safety Marcus Fuqua, the nation’s leader in interceptions), but will be without at least four players in its 4-2-5 defense: safety Jahmin Muse and cornerbacks Isaiah King and Elijah Blades, who opted out to prepare for the NFL Draft; and safety/nickelback Keyshawn Cobb, who announced Dec. 19 on social media that he has entered the transfer portal. King, a fifth-year senior, had seven pass breakups and 28 tackles in 11 games, while Blades had 27 tackles and four pass breakups, and was limited to eight games due to injuries. Cobb had 66 tackles, eight pass breakups, an interception, four quarterback hurries and three forced fumbles in 12 games.

UB’s depth chart lists Fuqua and freshman Devin Grant as its starting safeties. Redshirt freshman Demarco Cuffey and junior Caleb Offord, a transfer from Notre Dame, are listed as the starting cornerbacks.

The remainder of the defense is intact, including linebacker Shaun Dolac, who leads the nation in solo tackles (90). Dolac will team with James Patterson (112 tackles, two pass breakups, four quarterback hurries, one interception, two fumble recoveries), who will play in his final game at UB.

UB's run game: Redshirt freshman Mike Washington leads the Bulls with 606 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 143 carries, and could be UB’s primary rusher against the Eagles. Ron Cook Jr. is UB’s second-leading rusher (600 yards and four touchdowns on 139 carries) and did not practice early last week. Cook hasn’t played since sustaining an unspecified injury in UB’s 31-27 loss Nov. 9 at Central Michigan.