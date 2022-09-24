UB football game day: Bulls look to avoid 0-4 start for first time since 2005

The University at Buffalo football team is still in search of its first win of the season, and when it opens its Mid-American Conference schedule this weekend, the Bulls face a team that has put college football on notice.

The Bulls (0-3) play Eastern Michigan at noon Saturday in Ypsilanti, Mich., and aim to stop a seven-game losing slide that dates to November of last year. They’ll have to do it against the Eagles, who defeated Arizona State 30-21 last weekend, and effectively ended Herm Edwards’ 4 1/2 years as coach of the Sun Devils.

With that, Eastern Michigan (2-1) has been thrust into the national spotlight. A team that finished 7-6 last season and was a 20.5-point underdog against the Sun Devils became the Cheez-It Bowl National Team of the Week. Running back Samson Evans ran for 258 yards on 36 carries at Arizona State, the highest single-game rushing output by any FBS player this season.

“Yes, they (Eastern Michigan) have a lot of confidence coming into this game, but so do we,” UB linebacker Shaun Dolac said. “And we rely on each other. We believe in each other and our coaching staff and our teammates. It's just all about believing in ourselves and having the confidence to come in.”

Even with the sudden rush of attention, Eastern Michigan coach Chris Creighton wants his team to maintain perspective as it enters the MAC schedule.

UB football drops to 0-3 after 38-26 loss at Coastal Carolina The Bulls unraveled in the fourth quarter of a 38-26 loss to Coastal Carolina, giving up a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns off turnovers and squandering a five-point lead

“Our guys understand this is not what our whole season was about,” Creighton told reporters Monday. “As good as it was and as fun as it was, they knew and know now that was one week, and it was a big week, and historic, in a lot of ways, but you can’t fully celebrate until the season’s over. It just doesn’t work that way. It’s too hard to bring it back if you let yourself go.”

While the Eagles look to remain on an even keel, the Bulls have to overcome a dubious start.

UB hasn’t opened a season 0-4 since 2005. This week, ESPN included UB among its bottom 10 programs in college football – at No. 9 – and they’re among the lowest 30 FBS teams in rushing offense (109th of 131 teams, 108.7 yards per game), pass defense (105, 272.7 yards ypg) rush defense (tied 114th, 196.3 ypg) and total defense (124th, 469 ypg.)

UB is focusing inward, instead, with hopes of a timely and necessary turnaround.

“It starts with ourselves,” Dolac said. “Just coming to practice every day, just working towards being better with that day. Just bringing the guys along. Like the leaders on this team, we’ve got to be able to bring our teammates along with each other, and just have the confidence, each and every play, every rep.”

UB at Eastern Michigan

Kickoff: Noon, Saturday, Rynearson Stadium, Ypsilanti, Mich.

TV: CBS Sports Network

Radio: ESPN 1520 AM

Records: UB 0-3, Eastern Michigan 2-1

Odds: Eastern Michigan by 6.5

Last time out: Coastal Carolina defeated UB 38-26; Eastern Michigan defeated Arizona State 30-21.

History: Eastern Michigan leads the all-time series 6-3.

Snapping a slide: At 0-3, UB aims avoid its first 0-4 start to the season since 2005, when the Bulls finished 1-10, with their only win a 10-6 victory at Kent State on Nov. 12. Since 2006, the Bulls have had at least one win in the first three games they’ve played in a season.

Top receivers: UB receivers Justin Marshall and Quian Williams – who played for three seasons at Eastern Michigan – are among MAC leaders. Marshall is tied for second in the MAC in receiving yards (256) with Akron’s Shocky Jacques-Louis, and Williams is ninth (195).

Return of the MAC schedule: UB is 9-14 in its MAC openers, and UB is 1-4 all-time at Eastern Michigan, with its only win coming in 2019 (43-14 on Nov. 2, 2019). Rynearson Stadium will be the second venue this season where UB will play on a field with turf that isn’t green. Coastal Carolina’s Brooks Stadium had teal turf, and Rynearson Stadium has gray turf, which UB coach Maurice Linguist said could affect UB’s game-day aesthetic.

“It's not a big thing,” Linguist said. “It's a thing that we just got to be conscientious of, that we have to continue to educate our team on. It kind of affects what kind of colors you want to wear, so we’ve got to plan for that, just to make sure that maybe gray on gray is not the best look when you’ve got grey turf.”

On the flip side: UB’s defense will have to defend against Evans, Eastern Michigan’s running back who ran for more than 80% of his teams rushing yards (307) at Arizona State and was named the Doak Walker National Running Back of the Week. Evans is sixth in the nation in rushing yards per game (122), and 11th in total rushing yards (366). Evans leads the MAC in all-purpose yards (142.33 per game). … Eagles quarterback Taylor Powell sustained an injury to his right arm against Arizona State, but Creighton said this week that “he’s going to be just fine.” If Powell does not play, the Eagles will turn to Austin Smith. … The Eagles' defense has allowed an average of 153.33 rushing yards and 281 passing yards this season.