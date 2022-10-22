UB football game day: Bulls know what's at stake in marquee game against Toledo

A marquee Mid-American Conference football matchup has materialized at the halfway point of the conference’s schedule.

The University at Buffalo football team hosts Toledo at 1 p.m. Saturday at UB Stadium, and it will be a clash between the Bulls, the MAC East Division leader, and the Rockets, the MAC West leader.

One team will end the day with its first conference loss, while the winning team likely will open its lead in its respective division. Buffalo (4-3, 3-0 MAC), is a game ahead of Bowling Green and Ohio, who are 2-1 and tied for second in the MAC East. In the MAC West, Toledo (5-2, 3-0 MAC) is a game ahead of Ball State.

“They’re very dynamic,” UB coach Maurice Linguist said of Toledo. “They're very explosive on offense, very athletic on defense, very sound in the kicking game and (Rockets coach) Jason Candle’s done it for a very long period of time in the Mid-American Conference, at an extremely high level. I think he’s one of the best coaches in our league and just does a really good job.

“We’ve got a big challenge in front of us. We know we're going to have to continue to improve, continue to be us, and take care of the things that we take care of every single week to put ourselves in the position to be successful.”

The Bulls have won four straight games, including their first three MAC games, with a combination of defensive playmaking and offensive consistency. The Bulls have 20 pass breakups, three interceptions and four fumble recoveries in their last four games, and have run for at least 201 yards in three of their last four games.

Toledo, meanwhile, has established itself as one of the MAC’s electric teams. The Rockets have won three in a row, including wins Oct. 8 at Northern Illinois and last weekend against Kent State at the Glass Bowl in Toledo, games in which Toledo put its firepower on display.

Rockets cornerback Quinyon Mitchell had four interceptions, including two that he returned for touchdowns, in a 52-32 win two weeks ago at Northern Illinois.

Rockets quarterback Dequan Finn threw six touchdown passes and ran for a seventh in a 52-31 win last weekend against the Golden Flashes, a game in which Toledo trailed 28-7 early in the second quarter.

The Bulls play in only their third home game this season, but understand the weight of the game. They also understand that what has worked for them up to this point shouldn’t change.

“The preparation really shouldn’t change for us,” UB linebacker Shaun Dolac said. “Each week we prepare, we have to prepare the right way. That’s being able to execute our game plan, that’s being able to come into practice every day and make sure we’ve got this right, make sure the details are right. At the end of the day, it’s going to be our physical toughness and our mental edge that’s going to win us this game.”

UB vs. Toledo

Kickoff: 1 p.m. Saturday, UB Stadium.

TV: ESPN+.

Radio: ESPN 1520.

Records: UB, 4-3, 3-0 Mid-American Conference, Toledo 5-2, 3-0 MAC.

Odds: Toledo by 7.5.

Last time out: UB defeated Massachusetts, 34-7; Toledo defeated Kent State, 52-31.

History: Toledo leads the all-time series, 7-4.

Leading starter: James Patterson is in line to start his 51st game at UB. Patterson, a fifth-year senior and linebacker, is one of three players to start at least 50 games at UB, joining Peter Bittner (2007-10) and James O’Hagan (2015-18). O’Hagan is now a graduate assistant at UB.

Patterson has 352 tackles, and he needs six more to move into sixth all-time in program history.

Patterson has the rarity of playing in all five seasons of his eligibility after the NCAA granted athletes an extra season of eligibility in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Long drives: Of UB’s 23 touchdowns on offense, at least 17 scoring drives have been of 70 yards or longer. Last week at UMass, three of its six scoring drives went at least 80 yards, and all three of those drives (80, 84 and 91 yards) resulted in touchdowns.

Fourth time for everything: The game Saturday between the Rockets and the Bulls at UB Stadium will be only the fourth time UB has hosted Toledo since the Bulls joined the MAC in 1999.

Five, guys: UB aims to win its fifth straight game. The last time UB won five games in a row was 2020. That year, the Bulls also had a game cancelled due to Covid-19 cases in Ohio’s program. UB also won five in a row from Oct. 6 to Nov. 6, 2018.

A look at the other side: Finn, Toledo’s quarterback, is second in the MAC in pass efficiency (157.6), and is the Rockets’ leading rusher (455 yards, six touchdowns on 71 carries). … Toledo’s pass offense isn’t dynamic, averaging only 209.1 yards per game, but it’s efficient and diverse. The Rockets have four receivers or tight ends with at least 150 yards: Jerjuan Newton (23 catches for 465 yards), DeMeer Blankumsee (29 catches for 341 yards), Devin Maddox (19 catches for 178 yards) and Jamal Turner (12 catches for 150 yards). … Toledo leads the MAC in scoring (38.4 points per game), is second in rushing (193.3 yards per game) and fourth in total offense (402.4 yards per game). … Toledo’s defense has allowed 5.03 yards per play in its first seven games, which leads the MAC. … Linebacker Dallas Gant leads the Rockets with 64 tackles, and Mitchell has four interceptions and five pass breakups.