UB football game day: Bulls host Miami (Ohio) for homecoming weekend

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m., Saturday, UB Stadium

TV: ESPNU

Radio: ESPN 1520-AM

Records: UB, 1-3, 1-0 Mid-American Conference; Miami (Ohio), 2-2.

Odds: UB by 1.5

Last time out: UB defeated Eastern Michigan, 50-31; Miami defeated Northwestern, 17-14.

History: Miami leads the all-time series, 16-8.

Creating consistency: In their first two practices after the win at Eastern Michigan, the Bulls continued to emphasize two points: Maintain intensity and continue finishing, even in menial tasks in the course of each practice. Building those habits over the first four weeks of the season added up and produced against the Eagles, and now it has to continue as the Bulls move into their MAC schedule.

“Finish the rep, finish the play, run to the ball and do the little things right that will help us and allow us to finish, and treat every rep like it’s a game rep,” said linebacker Shaun Dolac, who leads the Bulls with 39 tackles and is fourth in the MAC in the statistical category.

More ground production: UB has averaged 131.8 rushing yards in its first four games, but ran for a season-high 201 yards last weekend at Eastern Michigan. Against the Eagles, Ron Cook Jr. ran for 92 yards on 19 carries and Mike Washington ran for 71 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries. Cook, Washington and Al-Jay Henderson have combined for 476 yards and four touchdowns on 124 carries so far this season.

“The other running backs contribute, whether you see it or not,” Washington said. “If you asked me who the starting running back would be, I would say, ‘all of us.’ We all contribute to each other’s success. I make a bad play, I come to the sideline and they tell me what I did wrong, and if they make a bad play or a good play, they come to the sideline and we tell them what they did wrong or what they could have done.”

Miami wields its own running back in Keyon Mozee, who has 246 yards and a touchdown on 46 carries. Mozee had 21 carries for 171 yards at Northwestern, including a 66-yard run that set up the tying touchdown for Miami midway through the fourth quarter.

Off the bench: Aveon Smith replaced Brett Gabbert as Miami’s starting quarterback in the fourth quarter of its 37-13 loss Sept. 3 at Kentucky. Gabbert hasn’t played in Miami’s last three games due to an upper-body injury, and Smith has thrown for 346 yards and six touchdowns – including four to wide receiver Mac Hippenhammer – on 32-of-66 passing, and has been intercepted twice.

Low-scoring affairs for Miami: Save for a 31-14 win Sept. 10 against Robert Morris, a Football Conference Subdivision program, the RedHawks have scored no more than 17 points in three of their first four games, and are 10th in the MAC in scoring offense (19.5 points per game).

Miami, though, trailed 13-10 at halftime against Kentucky, and trailed 24-17 in the third quarter of a 38-17 loss to Cincinnati at Paycor Stadium.

Hello, again: UB offensive coordinator Shane Montgomery is familiar with the RedHawks. Montgomery, who is in his second season with the Bulls, was on Miami’s staff from 2001-09, as offensive coordinator from 2001-04 and then as head coach from 2005-08.