UB football game day: Bulls familiar with MAC East foe Bowling Green

The University at Buffalo football team has some familiarity with its next opponent, and not just because Bowling Green is a Mid-American Conference East Division rival.

Jahmin Muse, a safety who transferred to UB from Boston College during the offseason, knows a few of the Falcons well. Falcons quarterback Matt McDonald and wide receiver C.J. Lewis were Muse’s teammates when the three played for the Eagles, and Falcons defensive coordinator/defensive backs coach Eric Lewis coached Muse when Lewis was Boston College’s defensive backs coach in 2019. And Bowling Green running backs coach Brian White coached at Boston College from 2015-19.

UB (2-3, 2-0 MAC) plays its fourth road game in six weeks when it faces Bowling Green (2-3, 1-0) at noon Saturday in northwest Ohio.

“This game, it’s personal,” said Muse, a fifth-year senior who has 16 tackles, three pass breakups, an interception and two forced fumbles for the Bulls. “They beat us last year, and I wasn’t here for it, but they’ve got a lot of guys that are explosive. We’ve just got to do our job, keep it simple, run a few calls that we know we’re going to be able to run with them, and I’m ready to play.”

The Falcons last year handed the Bulls a 56-44 loss at UB Stadium, and snapped a four-game losing streak against the Bulls. McDonald threw four touchdown passes in the victory, and leads the MAC with 13 touchdown passes. Bowling Green’s defense leads the conference with 20 sacks in its first five games, and is tied for third in the nation with Temple in that category.

“This is the first time in a while it’s a Mid-American Conference game that’s relevant for us,” Falcons coach Scot Loeffler told reporters this week in Ohio. “What I told our team is, ‘This is Super Bowl No. 2. Everything’s going to matter. Our preparation has got to be elite.’ Buffalo is better. We’re better. It’s going to be the team that’s locked in and focused the most.”

UB at Bowling Green

Kickoff: Noon Saturday, Doyt Perry Stadium, Bowling Green, Ohio.

TV: ESPN+.

Radio: ESPN 1520 AM.

Records: UB: 2-3, 2-0 Mid-American Conference; Bowling Green: 2-3, 1-0.

Odds: UB by 1.5.

Last time out: UB defeated Miami (Ohio) 24-20; Bowling Green defeated Akron 31-28.

History: Bowling Green leads, 12-7.

Changes, changes: This week’s depth chart for UB has a few tinkers, including a move at offensive line. Tyler Doty, a St. Joe’s graduate, is listed as the starting right guard and replaces Nick Hartnett, who was listed as the starter last week against Miami. Damian Jackson is listed as a starter at defensive end, replacing C.J. Bazile, and Elijah Blades is listed as a starting cornerback, in place of Jayden Oliver, who did not play against Miami. Coach Maurice Linguist said Oliver is “week-to-week.”

Among the league leaders: UB linebacker Shaun Dolac (West Seneca East) is second in the MAC in tackles (53), behind Akron linebacker Bubba Arslanian (56). Linebacker James Patterson is sixth (42).

UB quarterback Cole Snyder is fourth in the conference in passing yards per game (242.8) and total passing yards (1,214). Quian Williams is fifth in receiving yards per game (74.2), and Justin Marshall is tied with Kent State’s Devontez Walker for eighth (70.6)

Getting his kicks: UB placekicker Alex McNulty needs three extra points to tie the school record of 140 extra points, held by Adam Mitcheson. McNulty, a fifth-year senior, is 15 for 16 on extra points this season and is 10 for 11 on field goals this season, including a 52-yard field goal Sept. 10 in UB’s 37-31 loss to Holy Cross.

Doting on discipline: UB enters the sixth week of its season as the least penalized team in the MAC. UB has been called for 25 penalties for 216 yards in its first five games.

A look at the other side: Falcons quarterback Matt McDonald is 85-for-148 passing for 937 yards and has been intercepted once. … Bowling Green has five receivers with at least 100 yards on the season, including Odieu Hiliare (18 catches for 259 yards and four touchdowns). … Bowling Green is ninth in the MAC in total offense (328.4 yards per game), but third in the conference in scoring offense (30.6 points per game). … The Falcons are tied with Miami for the MAC lead in forcing and recovering turnovers. Bowling Green’s defense has recovered six fumbles and has caught four interceptions, and its offense has lost the ball by fumble twice and has been intercepted twice in its first five games. … Defensive end Karl Brooks leads the MAC with 4.5 sacks. Linebacker J.B. Brown leads the MAC and is one of three players tied for second in the nation with three forced fumbles.