UB football game day: Bulls at Old Dominion

Kickoff: 6 p.m. Saturday, S.B. Ballard Stadium, Norfolk, Va.
TV: ESPN Plus.
Radio: ESPN 1520.
Records: UB 1-2, Old Dominion 1-2.
Odds: UB by 13.5 (via Fanduel.com).
Last time out: No. 17 Coastal Carolina defeated UB 28-25. Dylan McDuffie ran for 92 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries for the Bulls.
Liberty defeated Old Dominion, 45-17. Monarchs quarterback D.J. Mack threw for 134 yards and one touchdown on 15 of 27 passing, and was intercepted once.
What to watch
Rush, rush: UB has used three running backs in its first three games, and all have been productive. Kevin Marks Jr. (221 yards, three touchdowns), Ron Cook Jr. (183 yards, touchdown) and McDuffie (165 yards, three touchdowns) have combined for 569 of the Bulls’ 709 rushing yards, and seven of the Bulls’ 10 rushing touchdowns.
UB averages 236.3 rushing yards per game, and leads the Mid-American Conference in scoring offense (32.3 points).
Sack lunch: UB defensive end Taylor Riggins has four sacks – including two against Coastal Carolina – and he is one of six players who entered the week tied for fifth in the nation in sacks. Riggins has 17.5 sacks at UB, and needs one sack to tie Steven Means (18.5) for fifth in program history.
Riggins is part of a defense that has allowed a MAC-low 21 points per game, and the Bulls have eight sacks this season. The Bulls could add to that total against Old Dominion. The Monarchs have given up seven sacks in their first three games, including five against Liberty.
On the line: The matchup between the Monarchs and the Bulls could be a test of both defensive lines. The Monarchs also have eight sacks this season, and have allowed their first three opponents an average of 150 rushing yards. UB, though, joins SMU as the only teams whose quarterbacks have yet to be sacked this season.
Chasing career ‘Marks': Marks needs 158 rushing yards to reach the 3,000-yard plateau. Marks is sixth all time among UB’s career leaders in rushing yards (2,842); Alan Bell is fifth (3,022).
Marks also needs two rushing touchdowns to tie for third in program history. He has 31 rushing touchdowns and is fourth all time among program leaders in the category behind Branden Oliver (33).
Returning home: Marks, UB wide receiver Khamran Laborn and UB cornerback Isaiah King will return to the Tidewater region, where each of them played high school football.
Marks and King were teammates of Old Dominion quarterback Mack at Norview High School in Norfolk, while Laborn went to Maury High School in Norfolk.
UB tight ends coach Ron Whitcomb was Old Dominion’s quarterbacks coach from 2007-11.
Return to the field: Old Dominion opted out of the 2020 season due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and will play only its third game since Nov. 30, 2019, when the Monarchs lost to Charlotte, 38-22, and finished 1-11 and 0-8 in Conference USA.
Old Dominion’s return has been bumpy. In losses to Wake Forest and Liberty, the Monarchs averaged 100.5 yards rushing and 136 yards passing, while their defense allowed an average of 388 yards.
The Monarchs lean towards the run, averaging 190 yards per game, and King, Old Dominion's quarterback, has thrown for 335 yards and two touchdowns on 33 of 70 passing, and has been intercepted three times.