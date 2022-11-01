UB football game day: Bulls at Ohio

UB at Ohio

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Peden Stadium, Athens, Ohio.

TV: ESPN2.

Radio: ESPN 1520-AM.

Records: UB, 5-3, 4-0 Mid-American Conference; Ohio 5-3, 3-1 MAC.

Odds: UB by 3.

Last time out: UB defeated Toledo, 34-27; Ohio defeated Northern Illinois, 24-17.

History: Ohio leads the series, 15-12

UB’s poor record at Peden: The Bulls aim for their sixth consecutive win, but they will play at a venue that’s become a house of horrors of sorts. UB is 1-10 at Peden Stadium since it joined the MAC in 1999, and its only win in Athens came Oct. 28, 2008, (32-19). That same season, the Bulls won the MAC championship and played in the International Bowl in Toronto.

UB’s last visit to Peden Stadium was Nov. 14, 2018. The Bulls were poised to clinch the MAC East Division championship that year with a win, but the Bobcats spoiled those plans with a 52-17 rout. Nine days later, UB won the division title and earned a berth in the MAC Championship game with a 44-14 win at Bowling Green.

Ohio is 4-0 on its home field this season. Toledo handed Ohio its last loss at home on Nov. 16, 2021 (35-23).

“We're not really worried about things like that,” UB linebacker James Patterson said of the Bulls’ historical woes at Peden Stadium. “It's not them that's going to beat us. It's us that’s going to beat us, because we really have to worry about our scheme and our techniques, and when the opportunity presents itself, are we going to make the play or not? We have to keep fighting like we did (against Toledo). Always, always come out fighting and always finish strong and always starting fast, as well.

“I lost there when I played there in 2018. I haven't been back since, so I can't wait to go there and play those guys because I know they're going to be a good team. I’ve got a lot of respect for them. But have so much trust in my guys because we’re hard to beat when we’re rolling. “

UB was scheduled to play in 2020 at Ohio, but that game was declared a no-contest due to multiple Covid-19 positive tests and subsequent contact tracing in Ohio’s program.

The Bulls were en route to Athens when they were notified of the cancellation, and had to turn the buses around, after a stop in suburban Cleveland.

MACtion begins for the Bulls: UB plays the first of its two midweek night games on its MAC schedule. UB will play at 7 p.m. Nov. 9 (a Wednesday) at Central Michigan, the Bulls’ seventh and final regular-season road game. UB plays its final two regular-season games on Saturdays at UB Stadium: Nov. 19 against Akron and Nov. 26 against Kent State.

Going for four: UB looks for its fourth straight road win for only the second time as an FBS program. The last time UB won four straight games on the road was in 2018, when it won its first four road games (Sept. 8 at Temple, Sept. 22 at Rutgers, Oct. 6 at Central Michigan, Oct. 20 at Toledo).

National leaders for UB: Bulls linebacker Shaun Dolac (West Seneca East) leads the nation with 62 solo tackles, and is seventh with 85 total tackles. Safety Marcus Fuqua is one of five players tied for the national lead with five interceptions – Fuqua had three interceptions against Toledo.

Turnover time: UB has forced 16 turnovers in its last four games, including six turnovers against Toledo (two fumble recoveries and four interceptions – including three by Fuqua).

A few good catches: UB has three receivers with at least 330 receiving yards: Justin Marshall (35 catches for 497 yards, five touchdowns), Quian Williams (41 catches for 450 yards, four touchdowns) and Jamari Gassett (25 catches for 338 yards, two touchdowns).

A view of the other side: The Bobcats lead the MAC and are 14th in the nation in passing offense (308.5 yards per game), and quarterback Kurtis Rourke leads the MAC and is 10th in the nation in passing yards per game (301). Rourke also leads the MAC and is 11th in the nation in total offense (324.6 yards per game) and is tied for second in the MAC with Bowling Green’s Matt McDonald, each with 16 touchdown passes. … Receiver Sam Wiglusz, a transfer from Ohio State, is sixth in the MAC in receptions (49 catches for 579 yards) and has seven touchdown catches. … Tristan Vandenberg, a kicker from Canisius High, has 2,988 yards and 18 touchbacks on 50 kickoffs for the Bobcats. … Ohio’s pass defense is last in the country (131 of 131 teams), allowing an average of 335 yards per game, and is last in the nation in total defense (509.6 yards).