UB football game day: Bulls at Miami (Ohio)

Kickoff: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Yager Stadium, Oxford, Ohio.
TV: ESPNU.
Radio: ESPN 1520.
Records: UB 4-5, 2-3 Mid-American Conference; Miami (Ohio) 4-5, 3-2.
Odds: Miami by 7.5 (per Fanduel.com).
Last time out: Bowling Green defeated UB 56-44. Bulls running back Dylan McDuffie ran for 166 yards and two touchdowns on 34 carries, his third consecutive game with at least 100 yards rushing. Quarterback Matt Myers threw for 239 yards and a touchdown on 12 for 24 passing, and was intercepted once.
Ohio defeated Miami, 35-33. RedHawks quarterback Brett Gabbert threw for 492 yards and five touchdowns on 32 of 55 passing and was intercepted once. Wide receiver Jack Sorenson caught 14 passes for 283 yards and two touchdowns.
A look at the standings: The Bulls are tied with Ohio for third in the MAC East Division at 2-3, but hold the tiebreaker against the Bobcats, and are a game behind second-place Miami. Miami’s loss to Ohio on Nov. 2 kept the RedHawks from moving into a tie for first with Kent State in MAC East Division; the Golden Flashes are 4-1.
The Bulls need to win two of their final three regular-season games to reach the six-win threshold for bowl eligibility.
McDuffie keeps running: McDuffie has shot to the top tier of the MAC’s rushing leaders. The former Sweet Home standout is fourth in the MAC with 766 rushing yards, and is second in the MAC with nine rushing touchdowns.
McDuffie has been productive in the absence of Kevin Marks, who has missed the last three games due to a lower-leg injury. Marks could return against the RedHawks; he has 368 yards and five touchdowns on 94 carries in six games this season, and he needs 11 rushing yards to reach the 3,000-yard career mark. Marks also needs one rushing touchdown to tie James Starks for second in program history (34).
UB’s QB situation: Kyle Vantrease, who has started all nine of UB’s games this season, was injured late in the first half of the Bulls’ loss to Bowling Green on Nov. 30. UB coach Maurice Linguist said last week that he expects Vantrease to be ready for the game at Miami, but if Vantrease isn’t available, expect Matt Myers to start. Myers’ last start was Sept. 28, 2019, in a 34-20 loss at Miami.
Miami’s QB situation: The RedHawks are seventh in the MAC in total offense (3,676 yards) but are fourth in the MAC in passing yards (2,408), and Gabbert and AJ Mayer have split snaps this season. Gabbert has thrown for 1,435 yards and 14 touchdowns on 99 of 169 passing with three interceptions in six games, and Mayer has thrown for 946 yards and six touchdowns on 68 of 125 passing with two interceptions in seven games.
UB’s pass defense is fourth in the MAC (214.4 yards per game) but gave up 263 passing yards in the loss to Bowling Green. UB gave up an average of 76.3 passing yards in wins against Wagner, Ohio and Akron, but has given up an average of 283.5 passing yards in their other six games.
Southwest Ohio woes: The Bulls are 3-8 in games at Yager Stadium since joining the MAC in 1999. UB's last win in Oxford was a 29-24 decision on Oct. 29, 2015.