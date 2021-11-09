UB football game day: Bulls at Miami (Ohio)

McDuffie keeps running: McDuffie has shot to the top tier of the MAC’s rushing leaders. The former Sweet Home standout is fourth in the MAC with 766 rushing yards, and is second in the MAC with nine rushing touchdowns.

McDuffie has been productive in the absence of Kevin Marks, who has missed the last three games due to a lower-leg injury. Marks could return against the RedHawks; he has 368 yards and five touchdowns on 94 carries in six games this season, and he needs 11 rushing yards to reach the 3,000-yard career mark. Marks also needs one rushing touchdown to tie James Starks for second in program history (34).

UB’s QB situation: Kyle Vantrease, who has started all nine of UB’s games this season, was injured late in the first half of the Bulls’ loss to Bowling Green on Nov. 30. UB coach Maurice Linguist said last week that he expects Vantrease to be ready for the game at Miami, but if Vantrease isn’t available, expect Matt Myers to start. Myers’ last start was Sept. 28, 2019, in a 34-20 loss at Miami.