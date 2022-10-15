UB football game day: Bulls at Massachusetts

UB at Massachusetts

Kickoff: 1 p.m. Saturday, McGuirk Stadium, Amherst, Mass.

TV: ESPN3.

Radio: ESPN 1520-AM.

Records: UB 3-3, Massachusetts 1-5.

Odds: UB by 17.5.

Last time out: UB defeated Bowling Green, 38-7; Liberty defeated Massachusetts, 42-24.

History: UB leads all-time series, 7-6.

Back on the road, once again: The Bulls play their fifth road game in seven weeks, and play a midseason, nonconference game, which is a rarity in college football nowadays. UB also aims for its third consecutive road win for just the third time as a Football Bowl Subdivision program. UB had three-game winning streaks on the road in 2008 and in 2018: in 2008, the Bulls won Oct. 28 at Ohio, Nov. 13 at Akron and Nov. 21 at Bowling Green, and in 2018, the Bulls won Sept. 8 at Temple, Sept. 22 at Rutgers, Oct. 6 at Central Michigan and Oct. 20 at Toledo.

UB also aims to win its fourth consecutive game for the third time in five seasons. The Bulls last won at least four games in a row in 2018 and in 2020, when they won all five regular season games in a schedule shortened by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Leader of the pack: UB linebacker Shaun Dolac (West Seneca East) had 14 solo tackles at Bowling Green, and began the week as the national and Mid-American Conference leader in solo tackles (51). Dolac also leads the MAC and is fifth in the nation in total tackles (67).

UB has several top-10 statistical leaders in the MAC: running back Mike Washington is sixth in rushing yards (409); quarterback Cole Snyder is sixth in passing yards (1,385); wide receivers Quian Williams and Justin Marshall are seventh and eighth in receiving yards (404 and 396); linebacker James Patterson is 10th in tackles (47); safety Marcus Fuqua is tied for third with seven passes defended, including five pass breakups; and safety Jahmin Muse is tied for conference lead with three forced fumbles.

Hello, again: UB meets UMass for the first time in nearly seven years, when the Minutemen defeated UB, 31-26, in a Mid-American Conference game Nov. 27, 2015, at UB Stadium. UMass is now an independent program, and was a member of the MAC in football from 2012-15.

A look at the other side: UMass isn’t necessarily a program that moves the needle. UMass earned its only win of the season Sept. 17, a 20-3 decision against Stony Brook, a Football Championship Subdivision program. …While UMass coach Don Brown is highly regarded for his defensive aptitude, the Minutemen aren’t necessarily one of the nation’s defensive stalwarts. UMass’ opponents have outgained the Minutemen 369.7-246.8 in six games. UMass is tied for 104th (of 131 FBS teams) in scoring defense, allowing 31.7 points per game and is 106th in rushing defense (179.17 yards per game). However, UMass is 25th in the country in pass defense (190.5 yards per game) which could mean that UB’s running backs could be forced into more production. UMass is also tied for sixth in the FBS in defensive touchdowns (two) and has forced opponents into 11 turnovers (six interceptions, five fumbles lost), which is tied for 25th in FBS. … Quarterback Gino Campiotti leads UMass in rushing (374 yards and two touchdowns on 92 carries), and is 33 for 74 passing for 257 yards and one touchdown, and has been intercepted six times. Cornerback Jordan Mahoney has three pass breakups, two interceptions and two forced fumbles. … UMass has two Section VI players on its roster: sophomore tight end Jacob Orlando (Williamsville North) and senior wide receiver R.J. Brandon (Canisius High).