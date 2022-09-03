UB football game day: Bulls at Maryland

James Patterson has been inundated with ticket requests over the last few weeks, as the University at Buffalo football team prepares for its season opener at noon Saturday at Maryland.

Patterson, a linebacker from Glenn Dale, Md., and a fifth-year senior at UB, estimates he’s fulfilled 20 of those requests, and said he had to buy some of his own tickets to give to family and friends who want to see him play in Maryland for the first time since he was in high school.

“It’s been at least five years since I played in the state of Maryland in front of my family and my friends,” Patterson said. “It’s going to be good, because there’s going to be a lot of people coming, a lot of people watching, and I’m going to get a good home-cooked meal. I’ll get to see my family for a little bit, but I’m there for business.”

This weekend’s trip to Maryland – UB’s first to the state since 1994, when it lost 32-16 at Towson – is a chance for Patterson and his teammates from the Baltimore-Washington area to get face time with loved ones. His twin brother, Jaret, who was added to the Washington Commanders’ practice squad earlier this week, is also expected to be at the game Saturday.

Patterson is one of 10 players from Maryland on UB’s roster, a list that also includes cornerback Logic Hudgens (Severn, Md.) and defensive tackle George Wolo (Columbia, Md.). UB also has two players from Washington, D.C., about nine miles from Maryland’s campus in College Park, Md., including running back/kickoff returner Ron Cook.

UB coach Maurice Linguist hopes the visit to the Baltimore-Washington area will help with visibility in recruiting, as it’s a fertile area for college football prospects.

“It’s good to go back and be visible in an area that we think is a strong recruiting footprint,” Linguist said. “And not just be visible, but to be visible and have success. You look at last year, going down to (Old Dominion) and having that success on the road. Those things help because there's a ripple effect that’s sent from player to player, but really from a recruiting level, of ‘Hey, man, see what Buffalo did and see what those guys did on TV?’ or maybe in person.

“We know, from a recruiting standpoint, every time we're on TV or anytime we're in a footprint that is geographical to an area that we recruit, we know it's important for us to play well.”

UB at Maryland

Kickoff: Noon Saturday, Maryland Stadium, College Park, Md.

TV: Big Ten Network.

Radio: ESPN 1520 AM.

Records: Season opener for both teams; UB was 4-8 in 2021, Maryland was 7-6.

Odds: Maryland by 24.

Last time out: This is the first meeting between the two programs.

On offense: The Bulls will field a new starting quarterback in Cole Snyder, who will work with receivers Quian Williams (64 catches for 835 yards and two touchdowns in 2021) and Jamari Gassett (20 catches for 270 yards and one touchdown in 2021), as well as transfers Justin Marshall (Louisville) and Boobie Curry (Arizona).

The Terps return a proficient passing offense, led by Taulia Tagovailoa, the younger brother of Dolphins quarterback Tua who threw for 3,860 yards and 26 touchdowns on 328-of-474 passing in 2021, and was intercepted 11 times. Maryland returns two of its top four wide receivers from 2021 in Rakim Jarrett (62 catches for 829 yards and five touchdowns) and Dontay Demus (28 catches for 507 yards and three touchdowns), and its five starters on the offensive line.

On defense: UB will have a slew of new faces at defensive back, including two transfers listed as starters on its initial depth chart in Jahmin Muse (Boston College) and Caleb Offord (Notre Dame), and nickelback Keyshawn Cobb, a junior-college transfer. The Terps return seven starters on defense, including cornerbacks Deonte Banks, Jakorian Bennett and Tarheeb Still, and All-Big Ten defensive linemen Ami Finau and Mosiah Nasili-Kite.

UB vs. the Big Ten: This is the seventh time in 10 seasons the Bulls will face a Big Ten Conference opponent in their nonconference schedule, and the fifth Big Ten opponent the Bulls will face since the 2017 seasons. UB is 1-10 against Big Ten teams, and its only win came in 2018 at Rutgers.

UB football leadership group: Instead of electing a small, static group of captains this season, the Bulls announced its leadership group this week, made up of 17 players, as voted upon by their teammates. Linguist said UB will nominate captains for each game, based on “performance and execution throughout that week.” At the end of the season, the Bulls will nominate permanent captains for the entire 2022 season.

Personal records at reach: James Patterson needs three tackles to reach the 300-tackle mark, and he’d become the 12th player at UB to reach that mark. Running back Ron Cook needs 74 yards on kickoff returns to become the ninth player in program history to reach 1,000 career kickoff-return yards.