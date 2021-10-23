UB football game day: Bulls at Akron

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. Saturday, InfoCision Stadium, Akron, Ohio.
TV: ESPN Plus
Radio: ESPN 1520
Records: UB 3-4, 1-2 Mid-American Conference; Akron 2-5, 1-2
Odds: UB by 12.5 (per Fanduel.com)
Last time out: UB defeated Ohio, 27-26. Dylan McDuffie ran for 143 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries, and Kyle Vantrease was 22 of 30 passing for 251 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.
Miami (Ohio) defeated Akron, 34-21. Zips quarterback Zach Gibson threw for 291 yards and three touchdowns on 25 of 39 passing, and Konata Mumpfield had 10 catches for 109 yards.
Take the lead early: UB has given up at least 14 points in each first quarter of its last two games. A point of emphasis will be for the Bulls to not have to dig themselves out of an early hole as the Bulls continue their pursuit of bowl eligibility. At 1-2 in MAC play, the Bulls are in a three-way tie with Akron and Ohio for third in the East Division, but own a tiebreaker by virtue of last week’s win against Ohio. A win at Akron will help create more separation in the standings. Miami (Ohio) and Kent State are tied for first at 2-1.
Turn the tide: Since it joined the MAC in 1999, UB is 2-7 in games played at Akron, including 1-3 in games played at InfoCision Stadium, which opened in 2009. UB’s last win at Akron came Oct. 21, 2019, a 21-0 decision.
Home, again: Vantrease, UB’s quarterback, will return to his backyard for the second time in three weeks. Vantrease is from Stow, Ohio, which is eight miles from Akron’s campus. He played two weeks ago at Kent State, which is three miles from his high school, Stow-Munroe Falls.
A personal record: Vantrease enters the eighth game of the season with 1,443 passing yards, which is a season-best for the quarterback. He threw for 1,193 yards in 2019, and 1,326 yards in 2020.
Among MAC leaders: The Bulls lead the MAC and are tied with Oklahoma for 15th in the nation with 19 rushing touchdowns. UB linebacker James Patterson leads the conference and is fourth in the nation with 72 tackles. Despite missing two games due to injury, defensive end Taylor Riggins is tied for sixth in the MAC with four sacks.
Minimal Zip on offense: The Zips haven’t had the most prolific offense this season, ranking 10th in the MAC in offense (338.14 yards per game) and scoring (21.3 points), and 11th in rushing (108 yards). The Zips are sixth in passing (230.1 yards), even while rotating among quarterbacks Kato Nelson, Zach Gibson and DJ Irons. Irons and Nelson have missed time this season due to injuries.