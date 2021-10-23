UB football game day: Bulls at Akron

Take the lead early: UB has given up at least 14 points in each first quarter of its last two games. A point of emphasis will be for the Bulls to not have to dig themselves out of an early hole as the Bulls continue their pursuit of bowl eligibility. At 1-2 in MAC play, the Bulls are in a three-way tie with Akron and Ohio for third in the East Division, but own a tiebreaker by virtue of last week’s win against Ohio. A win at Akron will help create more separation in the standings. Miami (Ohio) and Kent State are tied for first at 2-1.