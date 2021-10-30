UB football game day: Bowling Green at Bulls

Kickoff: Noon Saturday, UB Stadium.
TV: CBS Sports Network.
Radio: ESPN 1520.
Records: Bowling Green 2-6, 0-4 Mid-American Conference; UB 4-4, 2-2.
Odds: UB by 13.5 (per Fanduel.com).
Last time out: UB defeated Akron, 45-10. UB’s defense had 11 sacks, including a single-game, program record 3.5 by defensive end Kyler Laing, and quarterback Kyle Vantrease threw for 241 yards and three touchdowns on 15 of 20 passing.
Eastern Michigan defeated Bowling Green, 55-24. Falcons quarterback Matt McDonald threw for 223 yards on 20 of 35 passing, and was intercepted once.
Support Local Journalism
Moving closer to bowl eligibility: The Bulls have won back-to-back games in the last two weeks, and need two wins to reach the six-win threshold for bowl eligibility for the fifth consecutive season. The Bulls need to win two of their final four games to be bowl-eligible, but a third win (for seven total wins) would solidify the Bulls’ chances of returning to a bowl game – UB had six wins in 2017 and was not selected to a bowl game.
Marks to return: UB coach Maurice Linguist said Tuesday that he expected running back Kevin Marks Jr. to return to the lineup after a two-game absence due to a lower-leg injury. Marks has 368 yards and five touchdowns on 94 carries in six games. He needs 11 rushing yards to reach the 3,000-yard rushing mark at UB, and needs one rushing touchdown to tie James Starks (34 rushing touchdowns) for second in program history. Jaret Patterson is UB’s program leader in rushing touchdowns, with 52.
Robust running backs: If Marks is available against Bowling Green, he’ll rejoin running backs Dylan McDuffie and Ron Cook Jr., who have combined for 979 yards and nine touchdowns on 170 carries. McDuffie is UB’s leading rusher with 600 yards and seven touchdowns on 105 carries, and has run for at least 100 yards in his last two games: 143 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries against Ohio and 111 yards and a rushing touchdown on 23 carries at Akron. McDuffie has scored touchdowns in five of UB’s last six games, and he is fourth in the MAC in rushing yards and is tied with Eastern Michigan’s Samson Evans for second in rushing touchdowns.
Swarming the quarterbacks: UB leads the MAC with 29 sacks and is tied with Houston for second in the nation; UB’s defense had 11 sacks last week at Akron. Laing is tied for seventh in the MAC in sacks (4.5) with teammate Daymond Williams.
Limiting the pass: The Bulls have allowed 75 yards passing in each of their last two games, and have allowed opposing teams an average of 208 passing yards.
Rush defense needs to rise: Bowling Green is last in the MAC in total offense (314.9 yards per game) and in rushing offense (79.25 yards, ranking 128th of 130 teams in the nation), but its run game has seen an uptick in the last three weeks, averaging nearly 133 yards in games against Akron, Northern Illinois and Eastern Michigan. UB’s opponents have averaged 196.4 rushing yards.
No passing fancy: The Falcons are ninth in the nation and first in pass defense in the MAC, allowing opponents just 169.6 yards per game. The Falcons allowed a scant 38 yards passing Oct. 16 at Northern Illinois, but gave up 325 passing yards last weekend against Eastern Michigan.
Bowling Green’s defense is fourth in the MAC, allowing 360.1 yards per game. Falcons linebacker Darren Anders averages 9.9 tackles per game and is tied with Northwestern’s Chris Bergin for fourth in the nation in total tackles (79).