UB football game day: Bowling Green at Bulls

Robust running backs: If Marks is available against Bowling Green, he’ll rejoin running backs Dylan McDuffie and Ron Cook Jr., who have combined for 979 yards and nine touchdowns on 170 carries. McDuffie is UB’s leading rusher with 600 yards and seven touchdowns on 105 carries, and has run for at least 100 yards in his last two games: 143 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries against Ohio and 111 yards and a rushing touchdown on 23 carries at Akron. McDuffie has scored touchdowns in five of UB’s last six games, and he is fourth in the MAC in rushing yards and is tied with Eastern Michigan’s Samson Evans for second in rushing touchdowns.

Swarming the quarterbacks: UB leads the MAC with 29 sacks and is tied with Houston for second in the nation; UB’s defense had 11 sacks last week at Akron. Laing is tied for seventh in the MAC in sacks (4.5) with teammate Daymond Williams.

Limiting the pass: The Bulls have allowed 75 yards passing in each of their last two games, and have allowed opposing teams an average of 208 passing yards.