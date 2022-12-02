UB football game day: Akron at Bulls

Akron at UB

Kickoff: 1 p.m. Friday, UB Stadium.

TV: ESPN Plus.

Radio: ESPN 1520-AM.

Records: UB, 5-6, 4-3 Mid-American Conference; Akron 2-9, 1-6.

Odds: UB by 11.

Last time out: Kent State beat UB, 30-27, in overtime; Akron beat Northern Illinois, 44-12.

History: Akron leads series, 11-10

Do-or-die time: UB enters its final regular-season game on a three-game losing streak. The Bulls take their final shot at winning a sixth game to earn bowl eligibility and to lock up the MAC’s last open bowl slot. The MAC currently has five bowl-eligible teams (Toledo, Miami (Ohio), Bowling Green, Eastern Michigan and Ohio) and six guaranteed bowl tie-ins.

UB has lost double-digit leads in its last two games: the Bulls lost a 24-7 lead after halftime in a 31-27 loss Nov. 9 at Central Michigan, then lost a 24-10 lead in the fourth quarter last week in the overtime loss to Kent State. The Bulls also haven’t won since Oct. 22, a 34-27 decision against Toledo at UB Stadium.

“This game is not going to be won off any one particular play, but we have to have a collection of plays and do our job in the moment and do the next right thing in the moment to get the result that we want, at the end,” UB coach Maurice Linguist said. “We're focusing on what we have to do in the game and not tying ourselves into a worrying about the end result of the game. That end result will take care of itself if you take care of what you have to take care of."

For the record: UB linebacker Shaun Dolac (West Seneca East) leads the nation with 86 solo tackles and is fifth in the nation with 122 tackles. Dolac set a single-season school record for solo tackles after registering nine against Kent State.

One to go: UB linebacker James Patterson needs one tackle to become the fifth player in program history to reach 400.

A look at the other side: Akron snapped a nine-game losing streak last Saturday with its win at Northern Illinois. It was Akron’s first win against a Football Bowl Subdivision program since a 35-20 win Oct. 9, 2021, at Bowling Green. … First-year Zips coach Joe Moorhead is no stranger to college football or the MAC. A former Akron assistant, he’s coached since 1998 and was most recently Oregon’s offensive coordinator in 2020 and 2021, before taking over the Zips in December 2021. … Akron has dual threats at wide receiver in Alex Adams and Shocky Jacques-Louis. Adams leads the MAC in receiving yards per game (83.7 in 10 games) and has 56 catches for 837 yards and eight touchdowns. Adams and Jacque-Louis are tied for second in the MAC in receiving yards (837). … Akron quarterback D.J. Irons is second in the MAC in passing yards per game (260.5 in 10 games) and fourth in total yards (2,605) but did not play last week at Northern Illinois due to an unspecified injury. Jeff Undercuffler threw for 312 yards and three touchdowns on 21-of-32 passing, and was intercepted once, part of Akron’s season-high 512 yards … Linebacker Bubba Arslanian is third in the MAC in tackles (118), and Tim Terry, a former UB linebacker and a fifth-year senior, has 41 tackles, a pass breakup and two quarterback hurries.