UB football: Five players who can take on bigger roles in spring practices

The University at Buffalo football team capped an unusual 2020 season with a win in the Camellia Bowl less than three months ago.
UB opened spring practices Monday, after they were originally scheduled to start March 1. Last year, the Bulls' final five spring practices and the spring game were canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
UB will prepare for the 2021 season while looking to replace several of its top players, including running back Jaret Patterson, wide receiver Antonio Nunn and defensive end Malcolm Koonce. All three are getting ready for the NFL draft in April. The Bulls also return several players who took advantage of an NCAA ruling that allowed fall athletes an additional year of eligibility, including linebacker Kadofi Wright, safety Tyrone Hill, offensive linemen Jake Fuzak and Jack Klenk, tight end Jake Molinich and wide receiver Dominic Johnson.
The Bulls are scheduled to open the season with a Thursday night game Sept. 2 against Wagner, an FCS program, at UB Stadium. A kickoff time and television assignment will be announced at a later date.
Here’s a look at five players who can take on bigger roles in the 2021 season.
Kevin Marks, running back
Marks is in position to be UB’s top running back, after Patterson's departure. He is also in a spot to reaffirm his place on UB’s roster. It appeared Marks would pursue a transfer to a Power Five program in January, but he withdrew his name from the NCAA’s transfer portal nine days later.
Marks ran for 741 yards and seven touchdowns in seven games in 2020, and is seventh in career rushing yards for UB (2,621 yards). He leads a group of running backs that includes Dylan McDuffie, Ron Cook Jr. and Kolbe Burrell. The running backs, however, have little experience behind Marks, so Marks’ return will be key in UB’s offense, which has thrived on the run in the last two seasons. UB was second in the nation in rushing last season at 287.4 yards per game.
Trevor Wilson, wide receiver
Wilson, a redshirt freshman, was UB’s second-leading receiver behind Nunn, with 319 yards and three touchdowns on 16 catches, and he has a knack for making timely catches. Wilson has the opportunity to become the primary receiver following the graduation of Nunn, who caught 37 passes for 584 yards and two touchdowns.
Spring practices can help Wilson develop with UB’s quarterbacks, and can help UB cultivate depth and more production among its wide receivers. Of the Bulls' 3,349 yards of offense in 2020, only 1,337 came from the passing game.
Jovany Ruiz, wide receiver
Ruiz is a former walk-on from Fredonia who was awarded a scholarship right before UB’s win over Marshall in the Camellia Bowl. Like Wilson, Ruiz has a chance to take on a bigger role after playing in all seven games last season.
Ruiz returned from a knee injury that sidelined him for the 2019 season, and caught 20 passes for 192 yards and a touchdown last season.
Taylor Riggins, defensive end
Riggins was primed to improve as a potential NFL prospect, but missed last season with an undisclosed injury. He’ll return in 2021 to augment a defensive line that registered 20 sacks last season and returns defensive tackles Eddie Wilson and George Wolo.
Riggins was a 2019 All-MAC defensive end who had 50 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, seven quarterback hurries, three fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.
George Wolo, defensive tackle
Wolo wasted little time making an impression as a freshman on UB’s defensive line in 2020, coming off the bench to make plays.
Wolo had 27 tackles, four tackles for loss, three sacks, two forced fumbles and a quarterback hurry, and reinforced the depth on the line.
Notes: UB defensive lineman Jordan Avissey announced he will transfer to Bethune-Cookman, after two seasons with the Bulls. He grew up in France and played high school football in Montreal.