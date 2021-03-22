UB football: Five players who can take on bigger roles in spring practices

Marks ran for 741 yards and seven touchdowns in seven games in 2020, and is seventh in career rushing yards for UB (2,621 yards). He leads a group of running backs that includes Dylan McDuffie, Ron Cook Jr. and Kolbe Burrell. The running backs, however, have little experience behind Marks, so Marks’ return will be key in UB’s offense, which has thrived on the run in the last two seasons. UB was second in the nation in rushing last season at 287.4 yards per game.

Trevor Wilson, wide receiver

Wilson, a redshirt freshman, was UB’s second-leading receiver behind Nunn, with 319 yards and three touchdowns on 16 catches, and he has a knack for making timely catches. Wilson has the opportunity to become the primary receiver following the graduation of Nunn, who caught 37 passes for 584 yards and two touchdowns.

Spring practices can help Wilson develop with UB’s quarterbacks, and can help UB cultivate depth and more production among its wide receivers. Of the Bulls' 3,349 yards of offense in 2020, only 1,337 came from the passing game.

Jovany Ruiz, wide receiver