UB football finishes season ranked in Associated Press Top 25

The University at Buffalo football team will complete the 2020 season in the national rankings, for the first time in program history.

The Bulls are ranked No. 25 in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll, which was released Tuesday morning. The Bulls earned 51 votes from AP Top 25 voters, and were one of two Mid-American Conference teams to finish the season in the AP Top 25. Ball State, which beat UB for the MAC championship on Dec. 18, finished the season at No. 23.

"It’s a tremendous accomplishment to finish the season ranked in the Top 25 for the first time in program history," UB coach Lance Leipold said. "I’m proud of our players and staff for the work they put in and preserving through this atypical year. I look forward to building on this as we the turn the page to next season."

The Bulls went 6-1 in 2020 season that was abbreviated by Covid-19 and did not begin until November. UB won its five MAC games and the MAC East Division championship, and finished the season with a 17-10 win against Marshall in the Camellia Bowl on Dec. 25 in Montgomery, Ala. UB also completed its third consecutive winning season.