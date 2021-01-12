 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UB football finishes season ranked in Associated Press Top 25, coaches poll
0 comments

UB football finishes season ranked in Associated Press Top 25, coaches poll

Support this work for $1 a month
UB Akron football

University at Buffalo receiver Trevor Wilson celebrates a 52 yard touchdown catch against Akron during the second half at UB Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020.

 Harry Scull Jr.

The University at Buffalo football team will complete the 2020 season in the national rankings, for the first time in program history.

The Bulls are ranked No. 25 in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll, which was released Tuesday morning. The Bulls earned 51 votes from AP Top 25 voters, and were one of two Mid-American Conference teams to finish the season in the AP Top 25. Ball State, which beat UB for the MAC championship on Dec. 18, finished the season at No. 23.

UB is also ranked No. 25 in the USA Today Sports Amway Coaches Poll, which was released Tuesday.

"It’s a tremendous accomplishment to finish the season ranked in the Top 25 for the first time in program history," UB coach Lance Leipold said. "I’m proud of our players and staff for the work they put in and preserving through this atypical year. I look forward to building on this as we the turn the page to next season."

The Bulls went 6-1 in 2020 season that was abbreviated by Covid-19 and did not begin until November. UB won its five MAC games and the MAC East Division championship, and finished the season with a 17-10 win against Marshall in the Camellia Bowl on Dec. 25 in Montgomery, Ala. UB also completed its third consecutive winning season.

The Bulls were ranked twice in the regular season; UB earned its first national ranking in program history Dec. 6, when it was ranked No. 24. UB was ranked No. 23 a week later. 

Alabama, which won the College Football Playoff championship Monday, finished the season as the No. 1 team in the AP Top 25. 

1. Alabama (61)

2. Ohio State

3. Clemson

4. Texas A&M

5. Notre Dame

6. Oklahoma

7. Georgia

8. Cincinnati

9. Iowa State

10. Northwestern

11. BYU

12. Indiana

13. Florida

14. Coastal Carolina

15. Louisiana

16. Iowa

17. Liberty

18. North Carolina

19. Texas

20. Oklahoma State

21. USC

22. Miami (FL)

23. Ball State

24. San Jose State

25. Buffalo

Others receiving votes: Appalachian State 41, Tulsa 35, Army 24, Oregon 21, Texas Tech 21, Memphis 12, TCU 12, UAB 10, Washington 10, North Carolina State 7, Nevada 7, Wisconsin 3, West Virginia 1, Marshall 1

UB announces 2021 football opponents

UB announced its 2021 nonconference and conference football opponents on Tuesday.

The Bulls are scheduled to open the 2021 season against Wagner, a Football Championship subdivision opponent, on Sept. 4 at UB Stadium. UB's nonconference schedule continues Sept. 11 at Nebraska, Sept. 18 vs. Coastal Carolina at UB Stadium and Sept. 25 at Old Dominion in Norfolk, Va.

UB's MAC schedule will include home games against Bowling Green, Ohio, Northern Illinois and Western Michigan. Its conference road games will be at Akron, at Kent State, at Miami (Ohio) and at Ball State. Dates and times for conference games will be announced at a later date.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

College/high school sports enterprise reporter

I'm a college/high school sports enterprise reporter at The Buffalo News. I've worked in sports journalism since 1997 and I have covered everything from college football to the Stanley Cup playoffs, high school sports and the NCAA Tournament.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Barry Alvarez discusses return of Big Ten football

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News