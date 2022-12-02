 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

UB football finally becomes bowl eligible with 23-22 win against Akron

  • Updated
  • 0
Akron Zips at UB Bulls

Buffalo Bulls quarterback Cole Snyder (15) throws the ball during a game against the Akron Zips at UB Stadium in Amherst on Dec. 2, 2022. 

 Joseph Cooke
Support this work for $1 a month

The University at Buffalo football team is going bowling.

Quian Williams’ 16-yard touchdown catch, followed by Marcus Fuqua’s interception with 1:03 left in the fourth quarter, helped the Bulls to a 23-22 win against Akron in its regular-season finale.

The Bulls earned bowl eligibility and the Mid-American Conference’s final bowl slot, by rallying from a 16-0 deficit in the first half, and UB (6-6, 5-3 MAC) earned its first bowl bid under second-year coach Maurice Linguist. The Bulls became bowl eligible for the seventh time in program history, and for the fifth time in the last six seasons.

How it happened: A turnover on downs by UB set up Akron’s first scoring drive, an 11-play, 97-yard drive that ended with Daniel George’s 16-yard touchdown catch 7:20 into the game, for a 7-0 Zips lead.

People are also reading…

But as the Bulls went to punt on fourth-and-10 from their own 11, punter Anthony Venneri went down in the end zone, and officials ruled the play as a safety, 19 seconds later, which gave Akron (2-10, 1-7) a 9-0 lead.

Mike Washington’s fumble less than two minutes into the second quarter set up Akron’s second touchdown drive, which ended with Alex Adams’ 1-yard touchdown catch from Zips quarterback Jeff Undercuffler, which gave the Zips a 16-0 lead.

Alex McNulty’s 43-yard field goal with 9:21 left in the half cut Akron’s lead to 16-3, and with 30 seconds left, UB quarterback Cole Snyder found Justin Marshall in coverage for a 38-yard touchdown, which helped cut Akron’s lead to 16-10 at halftime.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

A pass-interference call against Akron’s Tyson Durant helped the Bulls tie the game at 16-16 on Marshall’s 6-yard touchdown catch two plays later, and UB took its first lead on McNulty’s point-after kick with 3:31 left in the third quarter.

Clyde Price III’s 17-yard touchdown run with 11:37 left gave Akron a 22-17 lead, after Marcus Fuqua was called for pass interference on second-and-18 from the 32, but Undercuffler’s 2-point conversion throw went incomplete.

But with 1:15 left, Williams’ 16-yard touchdown catch stood after review, and gave UB a 23-22 lead. On Akron’s ensuing possession, Fuqua registered his second interception of the game, to ultimately seal the win.

Three stars:

Justin Marshall, UB: six catches for 83 yards and two touchdowns.

Jeff Undercuffler, Akron: 28-for-45 passing for 247 yards and three touchdowns, two interceptions

Shaun Dolac, UB: 12 tackles, 2.5 sacks.

What it means: UB finishes the season with six wins and clinches the MAC’s final open bowl slot.

What’s next: UB will learn its bowl-game destination when bowl pairings are announced Sunday.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

College/high school sports enterprise reporter

I'm a college/high school sports enterprise reporter at The Buffalo News. I've worked in sports journalism since 1997 and I have covered everything from college football to the Stanley Cup playoffs, high school sports and the NCAA Tournament.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Safety Jordan Poyer talks about Bills' third-straight victory

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News