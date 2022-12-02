UB football finally becomes bowl eligible with 23-22 win against Akron

The University at Buffalo football team is going bowling.

Quian Williams’ 16-yard touchdown catch, followed by Marcus Fuqua’s interception with 1:03 left in the fourth quarter, helped the Bulls to a 23-22 win against Akron in its regular-season finale.

The Bulls earned bowl eligibility and the Mid-American Conference’s final bowl slot, by rallying from a 16-0 deficit in the first half, and UB (6-6, 5-3 MAC) earned its first bowl bid under second-year coach Maurice Linguist. The Bulls became bowl eligible for the seventh time in program history, and for the fifth time in the last six seasons.

How it happened: A turnover on downs by UB set up Akron’s first scoring drive, an 11-play, 97-yard drive that ended with Daniel George’s 16-yard touchdown catch 7:20 into the game, for a 7-0 Zips lead.

But as the Bulls went to punt on fourth-and-10 from their own 11, punter Anthony Venneri went down in the end zone, and officials ruled the play as a safety, 19 seconds later, which gave Akron (2-10, 1-7) a 9-0 lead.

Mike Washington’s fumble less than two minutes into the second quarter set up Akron’s second touchdown drive, which ended with Alex Adams’ 1-yard touchdown catch from Zips quarterback Jeff Undercuffler, which gave the Zips a 16-0 lead.

Alex McNulty’s 43-yard field goal with 9:21 left in the half cut Akron’s lead to 16-3, and with 30 seconds left, UB quarterback Cole Snyder found Justin Marshall in coverage for a 38-yard touchdown, which helped cut Akron’s lead to 16-10 at halftime.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

A pass-interference call against Akron’s Tyson Durant helped the Bulls tie the game at 16-16 on Marshall’s 6-yard touchdown catch two plays later, and UB took its first lead on McNulty’s point-after kick with 3:31 left in the third quarter.

Clyde Price III’s 17-yard touchdown run with 11:37 left gave Akron a 22-17 lead, after Marcus Fuqua was called for pass interference on second-and-18 from the 32, but Undercuffler’s 2-point conversion throw went incomplete.

But with 1:15 left, Williams’ 16-yard touchdown catch stood after review, and gave UB a 23-22 lead. On Akron’s ensuing possession, Fuqua registered his second interception of the game, to ultimately seal the win.

Three stars:

Justin Marshall, UB: six catches for 83 yards and two touchdowns.

Jeff Undercuffler, Akron: 28-for-45 passing for 247 yards and three touchdowns, two interceptions

Shaun Dolac, UB: 12 tackles, 2.5 sacks.

What it means: UB finishes the season with six wins and clinches the MAC’s final open bowl slot.

What’s next: UB will learn its bowl-game destination when bowl pairings are announced Sunday.