UB football faces Ohio without running back Kevin Marks, defensive end Taylor Riggins

The University at Buffalo football team will be without two of its top players when it hosts Ohio on Saturday.

Defensive end Taylor Riggins and running back Kevin Marks were in street clothes during warmups prior to the Bulls' game against the Bobcats at UB Stadium.

This is the second game that Riggins has sat out this season. The defensive end didn't play in the Bulls' 35-34 win Sept. 25 at Old Dominion, and missed all of last season due to a lower-body injury.

Riggins has four sacks, 23 tackles and two forced fumbles in five games.

This is the first game this season Marks will not play in. Marks is the Bulls' leading rusher with 368 yards and five touchdowns on 94 carries, and is one of three UB running back with at least 300 yards. Dylan McDuffie has 349 yards and five touchdowns on 60 carries, and Ron Cook Jr. has 322 yards and two touchdowns on 46 carries.

McDuffie started in place of Marks on Saturday against the Bobcats. CJ Bazile started in place of Riggins on the defensive line.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.