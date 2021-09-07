UB football faces a lofty challenge against Big Ten opponent Nebraska

“We definitely feel we have a big task, a big uphill battle in front of us. Our job is to get ourselves prepared to play our best football.”

Either way, UB will get a better gauge of where it stands, skill-wise and as a whole under Linguist, who enters his second game as a head coach.

“Riding the rollercoaster means ignoring whether we’re the underdog or the favorite," he said. "We believe in our culture and our process and our way of doing things, and a systematic approach. The opponents are going to change. There’s always going to be someone new. But what we want to do is play the game the way we play the game, with our identity and our brand of football, regardless of who’s on the other side."

Linguist believes in the power of relationships. The essence of coaching is connecting with and working with people in order to maximize their abilities to peak performance.

Big payout for UB

UB will get a sizeable payout for playing at Nebraska. According to the contract between the two schools, obtained by The News through a public records request, Nebraska will pay UB $1.32 million.