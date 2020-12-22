UB football expects Jaret Patterson to be available for Camellia Bowl

University at Buffalo football coach Lance Leipold expects running back Jaret Patterson to be available for the Camellia Bowl.

“He’s been working on the side today, fully dressed in attire of everyone else,” UB coach Lance Leipold told reporters Tuesday on a videoconference. “As he stated to me on Sunday, I think it was Sunday, we expect him to be ready and able to go.”

UB (5-1) faces Marshall (7-2) in the Camellia Bowl at 2:30 p.m. Friday in Montgomery, Ala. Patterson sustained an injury to his right knee midway through the third quarter of the MAC Championship game on Friday in Detroit.

Patterson, a junior, leads the nation in rushing yards per game (178.67) and is 10th in total rushing yards (1,072). Patterson is one of three players tied for second in the nation with 19 rushing touchdowns. In the loss to Ball State, Patterson ran for 47 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries.

Leipold would not estimate how much Patterson would play on Friday, or if he would wear a knee brace. Patterson returned to the MAC Championship game wearing a brace on his right knee, but only had one carry in the fourth quarter.