UB football expects Jaret Patterson to be available for Camellia Bowl

University at Buffalo football coach Lance Leipold expects running back Jaret Patterson to be available for the Camellia Bowl.
“He’s been working on the side today, fully dressed in attire of everyone else,” UB coach Lance Leipold told reporters Tuesday on a videoconference. “As he stated to me on Sunday, I think it was Sunday, we expect him to be ready and able to go.”
UB (5-1) faces Marshall (7-2) in the Camellia Bowl at 2:30 p.m. Friday in Montgomery, Ala. Patterson sustained an injury to his right knee midway through the third quarter of the MAC Championship game on Friday in Detroit.
Patterson, a junior, leads the nation in rushing yards per game (178.67) and is 10th in total rushing yards (1,072). Patterson is one of three players tied for second in the nation with 19 rushing touchdowns. In the loss to Ball State, Patterson ran for 47 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries.
Leipold would not estimate how much Patterson would play on Friday, or if he would wear a knee brace. Patterson returned to the MAC Championship game wearing a brace on his right knee, but only had one carry in the fourth quarter.
“That’s to be determined, as we progress,” Leipold said. “I guess go is go. What I see, a little more rotation possibly, but we’re not going to put him out there if it’s not at a position where … that’s a trainer, doctor (decision). That’s not a Lance Leipold decision, just like any other player.”
Leipold told reporters Sunday that Patterson planned to play in the Camellia Bowl, but that decision came with a caveat.
“He returned to the game on Friday, that’s the kind of person he is,” Leipold said. “His future and his health will be paramount, and that’s where the doctors and our training staff will make that decision.”
If Patterson is unavailable, UB will turn to running back Kevin Marks, a redshirt junior who has run for 603 yards and six touchdowns on 77 carries this season.
Marshall is preparing for UB’s run game as if it will face both Patterson and Marks, who ran for 93 yards and a touchdown on nine carries against Ball State.
“They have two really good backs, No. 26 (Patterson) and No. 5 (Kevin Marks),” Marshall linebacker Abraham Beauplan told reporters Tuesday on a videoconference. “They come fast and they’re very elusive and shifty guys, and they win the ball a lot. We’ve got to stop the run.”