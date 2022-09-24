UB football earns first win of season, outlasts Eastern Michigan 50-31

YPSILANTI, Mich. – The University at Buffalo football team shook the huge boulder off its back with a 50-31 win against Eastern Michigan on Saturday at Rynearson Stadium.

The Bulls ended a seven-game slide that dates back to October 30, 2021, and opened its Mid-American Conference schedule with its first win of the season.

To do it, UB (1-3, 1-0 MAC) had to outrun, out-throw, out-hustle and outscore Eastern Michigan, a team that found a way to keep pace with the Bulls.

A week after the Eagles toppled Power Five opponent Arizona State in Tempe, Ariz., the Bulls thrashed Eastern Michigan for nearly 500 yards of offense, including 297 passing yards by quarterback Cole Snyder.

Snyder scored UB’s first touchdown on a 1-yard run after a high snap on the play, completing a four-play, 75-yard drive that gave the Bulls a 7-0 lead less than two minutes into the game.

But 14 seconds later, Jaylon Jackson's 89-yard kickoff return helped Eastern Michigan tie the game.

Snyder connected with Quian Williams for a 13-yard touchdown that gave the Bulls a 13-7 lead with 5:35 left in the first quarter, but Eastern Michigan’s Sterling Miles blocked the point-after attempt by kicker Alex McNulty, the first miss by McNulty after 111 consecutive extra points.

The Bulls’ touchdown drive took up more than seven minutes, but the Eagles needed eight plays and less than four minutes – and an extra-point kick by Jesus Gomez – to take a 14-13 lead after Austin Smith’s 10-yard touchdown pass to Tanner Knue, with 1:43 left in the first quarter.

Mike Washington’s 2-yard touchdown three minutes into the second gave UB a 20-14 lead, and Gomez’s 34-yard field goal cut UB’s lead to 20-17 with 8:18 left in the first half. Washington scored his second touchdown on a 4-yard run less than five minutes later, and after Smith cut UB’s lead to 27-24 on a 1-yard run with 28 seconds left in the half, McNulty’s 41-yard field goal gave the Bulls a 30-24 lead with four seconds left in the half.

Less than 4½ minutes into the second half, Darius Boone gave Eastern a 31-30 lead when he recovered Samson Evans’ fumble at the UB 1, and scooted into the end zone for a touchdown – the ninth of nine possessions in the game that ended with a scoring play.

Jamari Gassett’s 65-yard touchdown – a career-long catch for the wide receiver – gave UB a 37-31 lead 5:45 into the third quarter, and McNulty’s second field goal (36 yards) ended a 17-play drive that lasted nearly nine minutes and opened UB’s lead to 40-31 with 2:08 left in the third quarter.

After McNulty’s third field goal, Snyder’s 3-yard touchdown run gave the Bulls a 50-31 lead with 8:39 left in the fourth.

What it means: UB won its first game of the season and avoided opening the season 0-4 for the first time since 2005.

UB's 50 points at Eastern Michigan are the most the Bulls have scored in a MAC road game. The last time UB scored at least 50 in a game: a 69-7 win Sept. 2, 2021 against Wagner at UB Stadium.

The last time UB scored at least 50 points in a MAC game: a 56-7 win Dec. 12, 2020, against Akron at UB Stadium.

Top players of the game:

Cole Snyder, UB: 20-for-29 passing, 297 yards, two touchdowns

Quian Williams, UB: six catches for 99 yards, touchdown; kickoff return for 75 yards

Shaun Dolac, UB: 13 tackles, seven solo

What’s next: UB hosts Miami (Ohio) at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at UB Stadium.