UB football eager to begin season at Maryland

As the University at Buffalo football team opens its season this weekend, UB players are eager to finally get that first game under their belts.

The Bulls open the season at noon Saturday against Maryland in College Park, Md., and the final days of the offseason end a period of more than eight months of preparation, roster changes and final decisions. It’s by no means a short stretch, but one in which anticipation builds and reaches a fever pitch.

“It’s like you’re a little kid, all over again,” said UB linebacker James Patterson, who returns to his home state of Maryland as he begins his final season with the Bulls. “Your first game as a little kid, you get the pads, you get the helmet, you get the game jersey, and that’s how it feels. Especially for me, because this is my last season and I’ve got to cherish it a little more.”

UB coach Maurice Linguist met with local media Tuesday at the Murchie Family Fieldhouse and looked back on the eight-plus months that made up his first full offseason, and how his team has pivoted in the last few days, from its preseason practices and position competitions, to preparation for its first game week of the season.

“Training camp, it really starts with yourself and looking at yourself through multiple lenses because you have to make sure that issues that you have, and issues that may present themselves into your own offense, defense or special teams scheme get addressed first,” Linguist said. “And then, over the over the course, there's a natural transition where you can apply your scheme and your opponent and what they do, and now this is what you have to do against Maryland when we call this.

“It's been a pretty smooth transition. Our guys have handled it really well. We felt like over the three and a half weeks we had for training camp and then the 10 days that we associated for it, that we're in the middle of right now, that we associated to Maryland preparation, we’re in a good space.”

UB got a jump on its preparations for the Terps, beginning game prep on Thursday, adding two days to their usual game-week schedule.

“We’ve been doing this since the week before, so a lot of people prepare for what’s going to happen, and we know what the job is when we prepare for Maryland,” Patterson said. “We had two extra days on Maryland, and this week is a bonus. This is where we’re going to fine-tune our craft and fine-tune our game plan.”

The Bulls face a Terps team whose strength is the passing game.

Terps quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, the younger brother of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua, threw for 3,860 yards and 26 touchdowns on 328 of 474 passing, and was intercepted 11 times. He also had seven 300-yard passing games last season, including a 419-yard performance against Indiana.

Maryland returns two of its top four wide receivers in Rakim Jarrett (62 catches for 829 yards and five touchdowns) and Dontay Demus (28-507-3), as well as all five of its starters on the offensive line.

“That’s the best position group on their team,” Patterson said of Maryland’s wide receivers. “Their offensive system is an RPO/spread type of team, and they have good running backs and a good offensive line. As a program, we have to respect them, but we can compete with them.”