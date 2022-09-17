 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UB football drops to 0-3 after 38-26 loss at Coastal Carolina

  Updated
  • 0
CONWAY, S.C. – The University at Buffalo football team is still in search of its first win.

The Bulls unraveled in the fourth quarter of a 38-26 loss to Coastal Carolina on Saturday at Brooks Stadium, giving up a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns off turnovers and squandering a five-point lead. The Chanticleers (3-0) scored 27 points off turnovers against the Bulls (0-3), and scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

How it happened: Alex McNulty kicked a 37-yard field goal that gave UB a 3-0 lead a little more than three minutes into the game, after UB linebacker James Patterson recovered a fumble at the Coastal 42, on the Chanticleers’ first carry.

Then, the Chanticleers took a 7-3 lead on Jacob Jenkins’ 34-yard catch from quarterback Grayson McCall, on a fourth-and-1 play midway through the first quarter. McNulty kicked his second field goal, a 47-yard try, with 1:17 left in the first to cut Coastal’s lead to 7-6.

McNulty’s third field goal, a 42-yard kick with 8:47 left in the half, gave the Bulls a 9-7 lead and ended a 15-play drive of more than seven minutes.

CJ Beasley scored on a 10-yard touchdown run after D’Jordan Strong’s 38-yard interception return with 5:48 left in the half, which made it 14-9, and with 36 seconds left in the half, Justin Marshall’s 15-yard touchdown catch gave the Bulls a 16-14 lead.

McNulty’s third field goal – a 26-yard kick with 4:13 left – capped off a drive that started when the Bulls stopped the Chanticleers on fourth-and-1 at their own 33. McNulty became the first UB kicker to make four field goals in a game since A.J. Principe at Syracuse on Oct. 20, 2007.

On the ensuing drive, Coastal cut UB’s lead to 19-17 on Kade Hensley’s 44-yard field goal with 1:14 left in the third, after Caleb Offord’s pass breakup on third-and 10 from the UB 27.

But on a fumble off a punt attempt by Jackson Baltar early in the fourth quarter, after Baltar dropped the snap, Jahmar Brown returned the ball 21 yards for a touchdown, and Tyson Mobley’s touchdown with 12:05 left gave the Chanticleers a 31-19 lead.

UB cut the lead to 31-26 with 5:36 left on Snyder’s 10-yard touchdown to Quian Williams; the score came one play after Coastal sacked UB quarterback Cole Snyder for the fifth time in the game. But with 2:57 left, Beasley scored his second touchdown, on a 59-yard reception.

What it means: UB drops to 0-3 to open the season, for the first time since 2005. Additionally, UB hasn’t won a game since Oct. 23, 2021, a 45-10 win at Akron.

Top players of the game: For UB, Snyder threw for 268 yards and two touchdowns on 29-of-48 passing, and was intercepted twice. Marshall had eight catches for 88 yards and a touchdown.

For Coastal Carolina, McCall threw for 251 yards and three touchdowns on 16 of 24 passing, and wide receiver Sam Pinckney had five catches for 103 yards.

What’s next: UB opens its Mid-American Conference schedule at noon Sept. 24 against Eastern Michigan at Rynearson Stadium in Ypsilanti, Mich.

