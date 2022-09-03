UB football drops season opener at Maryland, 31-10

COLLEGE PARK, Md. – Cole Snyder passed for 160 yards, but the University at Buffalo football team lost its season opener, 31-10, against Maryland on Saturday at Maryland Stadium.

Maryland scored its first touchdown, a 33-yard run by Roman Hemby, less than three minutes into the game, and Alex McNulty’s 49-yard field goal attempt five minutes later went wide right.

Maryland scored its second touchdown less than two minutes into the second, as the Antwain Littleton II’s 2-yard touchdown run capped off a three-play drive and a short field to give Maryland a 14-0 lead. Chad Ryland’s 45-yard field goal with 6:30 left in the half opened the Terps’ lead to 17-0.

Al-Jay Henderson’s 19-yard touchdown with 3:03 left in the first half capped off a nine-play, 75 yard drive in which Snyder, completed four passes, including a 19-yard pass to Cole Harrity that put the Bulls into Terps territory.

Hemby, though, scored his second touchdown on Maryland’s second play of the second half, a 70-yard carry that opened the Terps’ lead to 24-7. Littleton scored his second touchdown 1:11 into the fourth quarter on a 1-yard run and McNulty’s 34-yard field goal made it 31-10 with 6:07 left.

What it means: The Bulls lost their season opener, and got their first in-game look at new personnel that joined the Bulls, including transfers and newcomers, including quarterback Cole Snyder, defensive back Elijah Blades and safety Keyshawn Cobb.

Top player of the game: Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa threw for 290 yards on 24 of 34 passing, and was intercepted once. Tagovailoa hit Rakim Jarrett on fourth-and-3 from the UB 44 to sustain a scoring drive for the Terps that bridged the third and fourth quarter, and set up Littleton’s second touchdown.

What’s next: UB hosts Holy Cross, a Football Championship Subdivision program, in its home opener at 6 p.m. Saturday at UB Stadium.