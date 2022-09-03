 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

UB football drops season opener at Maryland, 31-10

  • Updated
  • 0
Buffalo Maryland Football

Buffalo quarterback Cole Snyder rushes before being tackled by Maryland's Henry Chibueze during Saturday's game.

 Associated Press
Support this work for $1 a month

COLLEGE PARK, Md. – Cole Snyder passed for 160 yards, but the University at Buffalo football team lost its season opener, 31-10, against Maryland on Saturday at Maryland Stadium.

Maryland scored its first touchdown, a 33-yard run by Roman Hemby, less than three minutes into the game, and Alex McNulty’s 49-yard field goal attempt five minutes later went wide right.

Maryland scored its second touchdown less than two minutes into the second, as the Antwain Littleton II’s 2-yard touchdown run capped off a three-play drive and a short field to give Maryland a 14-0 lead. Chad Ryland’s 45-yard field goal with 6:30 left in the half opened the Terps’ lead to 17-0.

Al-Jay Henderson’s 19-yard touchdown with 3:03 left in the first half capped off a nine-play, 75 yard drive in which Snyder, completed four passes, including a 19-yard pass to Cole Harrity that put the Bulls into Terps territory.

People are also reading…

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Hemby, though, scored his second touchdown on Maryland’s second play of the second half, a 70-yard carry that opened the Terps’ lead to 24-7. Littleton scored his second touchdown 1:11 into the fourth quarter on a 1-yard run and McNulty’s 34-yard field goal made it 31-10 with 6:07 left.

What it means: The Bulls lost their season opener, and got their first in-game look at new personnel that joined the Bulls, including transfers and newcomers, including quarterback Cole Snyder, defensive back Elijah Blades and safety Keyshawn Cobb.

Top player of the game: Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa threw for 290 yards on 24 of 34 passing, and was intercepted once. Tagovailoa hit Rakim Jarrett on fourth-and-3 from the UB 44 to sustain a scoring drive for the Terps that bridged the third and fourth quarter, and set up Littleton’s second touchdown.

What’s next: UB hosts Holy Cross, a Football Championship Subdivision program, in its home opener at 6 p.m. Saturday at UB Stadium.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

College/high school sports enterprise reporter

I'm a college/high school sports enterprise reporter at The Buffalo News. I've worked in sports journalism since 1997 and I have covered everything from college football to the Stanley Cup playoffs, high school sports and the NCAA Tournament.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Afro swimming cap approved after Olympic ban

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News