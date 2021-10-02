UB football drops Mid-American Conference opener to Western Michigan

“It can’t be an issue, and we really have to stand up and make a play for our team,” said UB linebacker James Patterson, who had a career-best 14 tackles Saturday. “When they’re down, we should make plays for them.”

Western Michigan (4-1, 1-0) tied the game at 10-10 on Nick Mihalic’s 26-yard field goal four minutes into the second half. It was the first of three scoring drives for the Broncos between the final minute of the third quarter and the final 2 1/2 minutes of the fourth, including two drives with at least 11 plays.

Then, an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against Kadofi Wright set up a 64-yard touchdown pass by Broncos quarterback Kaleb Eleby (21 for 33 passing, 279 yards, two touchdowns) to Moore (11 catches for 163 yards) with 9:39 left in regulation, which gave the Broncos a 24-10 lead.

Wright broke up Eleby’s pass on the previous play from the 21-yard line, and as the ball bounced off the turf, Wright caught it off the carom and spiked the ball, which drew the 15-yard penalty.