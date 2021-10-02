UB football drops Mid-American Conference opener to Western Michigan

With the game tied early in the fourth quarter, the University at Buffalo football team’s confidence was high.
The Bulls had contained Western Michigan, one of the more productive offenses in the Mid-American Conference, to one touchdown in the first half, and it buoyed them to the belief that they could earn their first conference win.
UB’s offense, however, sputtered in the second half of a 24-17 loss to Western Michigan, and an ill-timed penalty set up a momentum-changing touchdown for the Broncos on Saturday at UB Stadium.
Without hesitation, UB quarterback Kyle Vantrease summarized why his team was unable to execute on offense.
“Mental mistakes,” he said. “We didn’t put ourselves in the right positions.”
It was nowhere near a barnburner like the last time the two teams met – a seven-overtime, 71-68 decision on Oct. 7, 2017, in which UB and Western Michigan combined for 1,328 yards of offense. UB running back Ron Cook Jr. and Western Michigan wide receiver Skyy Moore scored the only touchdowns of the first half.
After Alex McNulty’s 37-yard field goal gave the Bulls a 10-7 lead six minutes into the third quarter, the Bulls (2-3, 0-1 MAC) amassed only 68 yards on 19 offensive plays in their next five drives. UB’s defense, meanwhile, faced 41 plays in the second half.
“It can’t be an issue, and we really have to stand up and make a play for our team,” said UB linebacker James Patterson, who had a career-best 14 tackles Saturday. “When they’re down, we should make plays for them.”
Support Local Journalism
Western Michigan (4-1, 1-0) tied the game at 10-10 on Nick Mihalic’s 26-yard field goal four minutes into the second half. It was the first of three scoring drives for the Broncos between the final minute of the third quarter and the final 2 1/2 minutes of the fourth, including two drives with at least 11 plays.
Then, an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against Kadofi Wright set up a 64-yard touchdown pass by Broncos quarterback Kaleb Eleby (21 for 33 passing, 279 yards, two touchdowns) to Moore (11 catches for 163 yards) with 9:39 left in regulation, which gave the Broncos a 24-10 lead.
Wright broke up Eleby’s pass on the previous play from the 21-yard line, and as the ball bounced off the turf, Wright caught it off the carom and spiked the ball, which drew the 15-yard penalty.
“I can’t make those decisions, the refs are going to call it as they see it,” said UB coach Maurice Linguist, who added that he did not receive an explanation for the penalty from game officials. “Regardless, we talked to our players about poise, and having poise in critical situations. In football, you control what you can control. We can control our preparation, we can control our attitude and our mindset. We control our performance and how we respond to critical situations. We control what type of teammates we want to be. And we’re going to control how we respond from this very tough situation.”
The lack of offense in the second half was a much bigger culprit, though, than an untimely penalty.
The Bulls had multiple opportunities in the second half that would have helped them keep pace with the Broncos. The Bulls, though, were unable to maximize those, a week after finishing with 40 yards on seven second-half drives last weekend in a 35-34 win at Old Dominion.
The Bulls amassed 130 yards in the second half, but the bulk of those came on two scoring drives – a 13-play, 62-yard drive that ended with McNulty’s field goal, and a 7-play, 65-yard drive that ended with Vantrease’s 1-yard touchdown run, which cut Western Michigan’s lead to 24-17 with 1:17 left.
Maximizing of drives, Vantrease said, should be a product of execution.
“That’s all it is,” said Vantrease, who threw for 151 yards on 12 of 22 passing. “In our preparation, we have to prepare, every single rep. Not just every single practice, we have to prepare, every single rep, to dominate the guy across from us. Whether that’s the scout team, whether that’s a good offense or one-on-one, if we’re going against the defense, so that when it comes to game time, our mindset, our mentality is to dominate the guy across from that.”
That didn’t happen in the second half. After Moore’s second touchdown, La’Darius Jefferson opened Western Michigan’s lead to 24-10 with 2:30 left on a 1-yard touchdown run, and the Broncos recovered UB’s attempt at an onside kick after Vantrease’s touchdown.