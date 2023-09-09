It turned into a defense-optional game for both the University at Buffalo football team and its Football Championship Subdivision opponent.

The problem was, UB’s FCS opponent played like it had more firepower, more scholarships and much more on the line. Fordham handed the Bulls their second loss to an FCS opponent in as many years, a 40-37 decision in UB’s home opener Saturday at UB Stadium.

Alex McNulty’s 54-yard field goal attempt with 37 seconds left went wide left, but the Bulls (0-2) also squandered a 21-3 lead in the first half and traded multiple scores in the second half with the Rams (2-1).

UB lost to Holy Cross 37-31 in its home opener Sept. 10, 2022. UB is now 12-3 against FCS opponents.

How it happened

Mike Washington Jr. registered the first explosive play of the opening drive for the Bulls – a 16-yard carry that moved the Bulls to the Fordham 30, which set up Cole Harrity's 29-yard catch that put the Bulls just before the goal line.

Then, Washington’s 1-yard touchdown run gave the Bulls a 7-0 lead, less than five minutes in. Forty-one seconds later, UB’s Jyaire Stevens blocked a punt by Fordham’s Will Haslett, and UB quarterback Cole Snyder needed one play to help double UB's lead to 14-0 on a 22-yard touchdown pass to Marlyn Johnson.

The Rams stretched their ensuing drive to 12 plays, but UB tackled Julius Loughridge on third-and-7 from the 14 for a 6-yard loss, which set up Brandon Peskin's 37-yard field goal with 3:40 left in the first. But two plays and 44 seconds into the second quarter, D.J. Harding completed a seven-play drive with a 15-yard touchdown catch to open UB’s lead to 21-3.

Fordham, however, found its passing groove, as C.J. Montes connected with Mekai Felton less than four minutes into the second quarter on a 9-yard pass. On the ensuing drive, Washington reached the Fordham 1, but after a timeout on fourth-and-1, the Rams defense took Washington down behind the line of scrimmage and UB turned the ball over on downs. The Rams used the entirety of the next drive to narrow UB’s lead to four points – including C.J. Montes’ 1-yard run for a fourth-down conversion at the UB 26 – on Felton’s second touchdown, a 13-yard catch that cut UB’s lead to 21-17 with less than two minutes left in the half.

Then, Brandon Peskin’s 44-yard field goal with 15 seconds left cut UB’s lead to 21-20.

The Rams recovered a muffed punt by Ron Cook Jr. midway through the third quarter at the UB 11, and took a 26-21 lead on Julius Loughridge’s 9-yard touchdown catch.

However, Clevester Hines III recovered the blocked extra-point attempt and returned it for 2 points, to cut the lead to 26-23, and the Bulls found a sense of urgency on the next drive. Washington’s 5-yard touchdown run helped the Bulls to a 30-26 lead with 3:13 left in the third, and Washington had five carries on the 11-play, 75-yard drive.

Fordham took a 33-30 2:14 into the fourth on Garrett Cody’s 2-yard touchdown catch, but Marlyn Johnson’s 33-yard touchdown catch with 8:03 left gave UB a 37-33 lead and the fourth lead change of the second half.

Montes completed his fifth touchdown pass, a 15-yard pass to M.J. Wright with 2:32 left that gave Fordham a 40-37 lead.

Top players

UB: Cole Snyder, QB: 24 for 36 passing, 265 yards, three touchdowns

Fordham: CJ Montes, QB: 23 for 36 passing, 309 yards, five touchdowns.

What’s next: UB hosts Liberty at noon Sept. 16 at UB Stadium.

Coach: Jamey Chadwell, first year

What to know about Liberty: The Bulls may not be familiar with Liberty – this is the first meeting between the Flames and the Bulls since 2019 – but they’re familiar with Liberty coach Jamey Chadwell and his style of play, particularly his offense. Chadwell coached Coastal Carolina from 2017-22 and took over as coach of the Flames in December. UB has lost to Coastal Carolina and its spread-option offense in the last two seasons: a 28-25 loss Sept. 18, 2021, at UB, when the Chanticleers were No. 16 in the country, and a 38-26 loss Sept. 17, 2022, in Conway, S.C.