UB football drops high-scoring affair to Bowling Green, 56-44

This time, the University at Buffalo football team couldn’t dig itself out of a hole.
The Bulls faced a double-digit deficit in the first half of a Mid-American Conference game for the third time in four weeks. For the second time in less than a month, the Bulls couldn’t rally against a conference foe.
Saturday at UB Stadium, the Bulls gave up two first-quarter touchdowns to Bowling Green but couldn’t find the impetus to take the lead at any point of a 56-44 loss to Bowling Green.
The Bulls cut Bowling Green’s lead to five twice in a span of four minutes in the fourth quarter. The Bulls, though, couldn’t capitalize on a new quarterback, and couldn’t capitalize on the ejection of Falcons coach Scot Loeffler. The Bulls also couldn’t narrow the gap any further, despite 177 yards in penalties called against Bowling Green, and despite Dominic Johnson’s 4-yard touchdown with 57 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
Bowling Green, though, recovered the onside kick by the Bulls, and Falcons quarterback Matt McDonald iced the game with a 47-yard touchdown run in the final minute, which gave the Falcons their first conference win since Nov. 2, 2019, a 35-6 win against Akron.
Now, the Bulls drop to 4-5 and 2-3 in the MAC. The Bulls need to win two of their final three games to reach the six-win threshold for bowl eligibility. The Bulls are on a bye next week, and play at Miami (Ohio) Nov. 9, host Northern Illinois on Nov. 17 and close the regular season Nov. 23 at Ball State, the defending MAC champion.
The Bulls defense took a hit less than two minutes into the game, when safety EJ Brown was called for targeting as he attempted to hit Bowling Green wide receiver Christian Sims on Sims’ 81-yard touchdown run, which helped the Falcons take a 7-0 lead 1:34 into the game.
Brown was disqualified after officials reviewed the hit on Sims, which thinned UB’s secondary.
The Bulls also got caught flat-footed with less than six minutes left in the first quarter, when Bowling Green lined up for a 35-yard field goal attempt and went for the fake.
Falcons holder Matt Naranjo converted on fourth-and-7 to put the Falcons at the UB 9. Three plays later, Jhaylin Embry's 1-yard touchdown run doubled Bowling Green's lead and ended an 11-play, 87-yard drive that lasted more than six minutes, which gave the Falcons a 14-0 lead going into the second quarter.
UB's 14-play drive that bridged the first and second, and reached the Bowling Green 26, was thwarted when Bowling Green defensive end Karl Brooks sacked UB quarterback Kyle Vantrease (5 for 10 passing, 38 yards, interception) on third-and-6 well behind the line of scrimmage. Alex McNulty’s 50-yard field goal cut Bowling Green’s lead to 14-3 less than four minutes into the second.
With less than nine minutes left in the half, Bowling Green safety Jordan Anderson intercepted Kyle Vantrease on third-and-5 at the UB 29, and returned the ball to the 4. Three plays later, Sims scored his second touchdown, a 6-yard catch that gave the Falcons a 21-3 lead.
On the ensuing drive, though, Mike Washington capped off a 10-play, 75-yard drive by cutting Bowling Green’s lead to 21-10 on a 14-yard touchdown, the first college touchdown for the freshman running back. But the Falcons answered two plays later on McDonald’s 64-yard touchdown, which gave them a 28-10 lead at halftime.
Myers replaced Vantrease late in the first half, though, after Vantrease left the game due to an apparent knee injury. On UB’s opening drive of the third quarter, the Bulls ate more than seven minutes off the clock on 16 plays, and Dylan McDuffie’s 2-yard touchdown run with 7:35 left in the third cut Bowling Green’s lead to 28-17. McDuffie ran for 166 yards and two touchdowns on 34 carries, his third consecutive game with at least 100 yards rushing.
But after the touchdown, Loeffler was ejected after a lengthy discussion with the head referee, which garnered his second unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. With offensive coordinator Terry Malone calling plays, the Falcons reverted. They were called for four penalties -- unnecessary roughness, pass interference, offsides and unsportsmanlike conduct -- on a drive that ended with Myers’ 3-yard touchdown run with 3:09 left in the third, which narrowed Bowling Green’s lead to 28-23.
Bowling Green’s Devin Taylor, though, intercepted Myers on third-and-17 from the 26, and his return to the 30 set up Tyrone Broden’s second touchdown, giving the Falcons a 35-23 lead a minute into the fourth quarter.
The Bulls pulled within five on McDuffie’s second touchdown, a 13-yard run with 10:03 left in the fourth, and after Terion Stewart’s 77-yard touchdown, Myers’ 10-yard touchdown run with 6:54 left again helped the Bulls pull within five, at 42-37. However, on UB’s final drive, the Bulls only got pushed backwards, and turned the ball over on downs on fourth-and-19 after Myers’ pass was well out of reach of the intended receiver.