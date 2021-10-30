UB football drops high-scoring affair to Bowling Green, 56-44

This time, the University at Buffalo football team couldn’t dig itself out of a hole.

The Bulls faced a double-digit deficit in the first half of a Mid-American Conference game for the third time in four weeks. For the second time in less than a month, the Bulls couldn’t rally against a conference foe.

Saturday at UB Stadium, the Bulls gave up two first-quarter touchdowns to Bowling Green but couldn’t find the impetus to take the lead at any point of a 56-44 loss to Bowling Green.

The Bulls cut Bowling Green’s lead to five twice in a span of four minutes in the fourth quarter. The Bulls, though, couldn’t capitalize on a new quarterback, and couldn’t capitalize on the ejection of Falcons coach Scot Loeffler. The Bulls also couldn’t narrow the gap any further, despite 177 yards in penalties called against Bowling Green, and despite Dominic Johnson’s 4-yard touchdown with 57 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

Bowling Green, though, recovered the onside kick by the Bulls, and Falcons quarterback Matt McDonald iced the game with a 47-yard touchdown run in the final minute, which gave the Falcons their first conference win since Nov. 2, 2019, a 35-6 win against Akron.