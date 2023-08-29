The first lineup is now public for the University at Buffalo football team. However, there’s no finality to the roster, as the Bulls prepare for their first game of the season.

UB released its first depth chart Tuesday, in preparation for its season opener at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at No. 19 Wisconsin, and while many of the starting spots are penciled in, there’s a lot of “or” in the depth positions.

There’s still a few decisions that need to be made.

On paper, UB doesn’t have a designated No. 2 quarterback behind starter Cole Snyder. It will be one of two transfers: CJ Ogbonna or Gunnar Gray.

At linebacker, Shaun Dolac, the nation’s leader in solo tackles (97) in 2022, is penciled in as one starter. The second linebacker, though, lists either Lancaster graduate Joe Andreessen or redshirt freshman Khalil Murdock.

UB coach Maurice Linguist said Tuesday at Murchie Family Fieldhouse that position competition will continue and personnel decisions will continue to be made, even as UB begins its season at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.

“You didn’t see a lot of ‘ors’ before,” Linguist said. “Recruiting has created depth for us, and we do have a lot of guys fighting for jobs. They’re going to continue to fight, all the way through. We’ll name a starter, we’ll roll out 11 guys, day one, but we plan on playing a healthy amount of guys, really, throughout the course of the season.”

The goal, as Linguist said during the season, is to create depth at each position by doling out playing time through the course of a 12-game regular season.

“We're certainly excited about maybe being able to be a little bit more two-deep, or maybe a little bit more 30-deep, overall, as opposed to maybe your top 11 on offense and top 11 on defense. There's a little bit more volume so guys are going to fight for jobs. We'll roll the ball out there. We'll let the film decide what that looks like and analyze it, and we'll make good decisions for ourselves moving forward.”

What’s surprising about the first UB depth chart

Nik McMillan is not one of UB’s three starting wide receivers. McMillan, a redshirt freshman and a former Canisius standout, had a productive spring and showed well during the preseason but is listed as a No. 2 receiver along with Chance Morrow, behind starter Marlyn Johnson at one of three receiver spots. Boobie Curry and Cole Harrity are also No. 1 receivers.

Two quarterbacks, two backups: There’s no definite backup, behind starting quarterback Cole Snyder; Gray or Ogbonna are listed as the No. 2 quarterback. Gray continues to make the transition from junior college but has shown proficiency as a passer. He threw for 1,653 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2022 at San Diego (Calif.) Mesa College. Ogbonna threw for 1,521 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2021 at Southeast Missouri State, but had minimal playing time in 2022.

No true No. 1 tight end, no true No. 1 linebacker, yet: Jake Orlando and Zion Carter – transfers from Massachusetts and Dartmouth, respectively – are listed as “or” at the No. 1 tight end position. Both bring size (each is 6-foot-6) and the ability both to block and to catch, which means the two could rotate into the game. At linebacker, Andreessen brings a strong resume – he was a second-team FCS All-America selection in 2022 at Bryant – but split preseason reps with Murdock.

As Linguist said, we’ll find out who will start Saturday, whether it’s at tight end or linebacker.

What’s not surprising about the first UB depth chart

Two new starters on the offensive line. Tyler Doty returns at right guard, Gabe Wallace at left guard and Isaiah Wright at left tackle, but Dom Polizzi will start at center and Caelan Shepard at right tackle. Polizzi, a former walk-on, moved from guard to center and beat out Andrew Kerwin and Sidney Walker for the starting center job. Walker joined UB in 2022 as a transfer from UConn. Shepard has played in 16 games in the last three seasons, including 10 in 2022.

Depth at running back: Ron Cook Jr., UB’s second-leading rusher in 2022 (600 yards and four touchdowns on 139 carries), is listed as the starter, ahead of Mike Washington Jr., Al-Jay Henderson and true freshman Lamar Sperling. They’re four of eight running backs on the roster; Cook, Washington and Henderson combined for 1,526 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns last season.

Clevester Hines III at cornerback: Hines originally joined the Bulls as a wide receiver from College of San Mateo (Calif.) in 2022, but stepped into an emergency role at cornerback after Isaiah King opted out of the Camellia Bowl in December. Hines had three of UB’s five pass breakups against Georgia Southern, even after missing much of the season due to a fractured wrist.